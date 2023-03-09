Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to Ride a Promising Growth Trajectory as HAI Prevalence Soars Rapidly, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports one out of 31 hospitalized patients tends to acquire infection. While some of the most contracted HAIs include catheter-associated urinary tract infections, central line-associated bloodstream infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia, a majority of them are surgical site infections that fall under a highly regulated area of healthcare and medicine. Critically growing prevalence of these infections, further followed by demand for prevention and reduction, drives the need for effective infection surveillance solutions.

“Growing adoption of innovative infection surveillance solutions across hospitals worldwide to effectively and efficiently address HAIs will draw a promising growth trajectory for the infection surveillance solutions market in future,” projects the analyst at Fairfield Market Research in a new study. “Exorbitant costs associated, and inadequate data management failing to address security concerns may however delay the potential growth prospects facing the market,” adds the analyst.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Hospitals remain the top end-use segment recording the maximum demand generation of infection surveillance solutions. Primary report findings suggest dominance of hospitals and clinics segment in the infection surveillance solutions market, attributing it to an alarming rise in hospitalization rates, rocketing pace of HAIs registered post surgeries, and mounting employment of electronic medical records in routine hospital process management. The hospitals and clinics segment is thus expected to retain the top spot in terms of adopting infection surveillance systems and solutions. In addition, healthcare associated infections also remain a significant factor associated with long-term care facilities. The long-term care facilities segment will thus also demonstrate noteworthy growth in revenue generation, says the report.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Preliminary regional analysis of the infection surveillance solutions market reveals that pre-eminence of North America on the back of a higher rate of detection of HAIs, especially within ICU environments. The market here is likely to reap the benefit from strong presence of some of the globally leading industry players, as well as extensive growth in R&D investments. On the other hand, despite continued dominance of North American market, the report anticipates rapidly rising attractiveness of Asia Pacific’s infection surveillance solutions market. The region has been lately witnessing dramatic improvements in healthcare infrastructure and operational standards, and growing awareness about HAIs among public. This will work to the advantage of the market across Asia Pacific, says the report.

Key Competitors in Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The report would cover some of the major competitors under the thorough strategic analysis section. A few of the potentially profiled players that steer the competitive space of global infection surveillance solutions industry include Premier Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Gojo Industries, Wolters Kluwer N.V, RL Solutions, and Truven Health Analytics (an IBM company).

