Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market to Reach $41.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.3% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.7% CAGR



The Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Schneider Electric SA

- Siemens AG

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Yokogawa Electric Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Service by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machine Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Machine Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Machine Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Process Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Process Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Process Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Asset Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Asset Tracking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Asset Tracking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety & Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Safety & Surveillance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety & Surveillance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 52: World Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN)

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software, Services and

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring, Machine

Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset

Tracking and Safety & Surveillance for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food &

Beverage, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Manufacturing,

Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software, Services and

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring, Machine

Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset

Tracking and Safety & Surveillance for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food &

Beverage, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Manufacturing,

Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software, Services and

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring, Machine

Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset

Tracking and Safety & Surveillance for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food &

Beverage, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Manufacturing,

Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software, Services and

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring, Machine

Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset

Tracking and Safety & Surveillance for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food &

Beverage, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Manufacturing,

Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software, Services and

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring, Machine

Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset

Tracking and Safety & Surveillance for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food &

Beverage, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless Sensor

Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Manufacturing,

Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software,

Services and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring,

Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset

Tracking and Safety & Surveillance for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food &

Beverage, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Food & Beverages,

Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage,

Utilities and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,

Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component -

Hardware, Software, Services and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Hardware, Software,

Services and Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware, Software, Services and Service for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application -

Process Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and

Safety & Surveillance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wireless

Sensor Networks (IWSN) by Application - Process Monitoring,

Machine Monitoring, Asset Tracking and Safety & Surveillance

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless



