Notification of transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Kjær
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the executive management
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
|b)
|LEI
|213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0010253921
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares in connection with utilization of share-based incentive scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 608.50
|124 shares
|DKK 607.00
|1,748 shares
|DKK 606.50
|2,614 shares
|DKK 606.00
|78 shares
|DKK 605.00
|809 shares
|DKK 604.50
|238 shares
|DKK 604.00
|876 shares
|DKK 603.50
|126 shares
|DKK 603.00
|203 shares
|DKK 602.50
|200 shares
|DKK 602.00
|1,759 shares
|DKK 601.00
|1,663 shares
|DKK 600.50
|14 shares
|DKK 600.00
|4,548 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
15,000 shares
DKK 9,046,107.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, Cboe Europe Equities, Aquis Exchange Europe, Posit Mtf and Turquoise Europe
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Kjær
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the executive management
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
|b)
|LEI
|213800V2R9WMMZASKK57
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0010253921
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of options
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 512.07
|15,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
15,000 shares
DKK 7,681,050.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 March 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
