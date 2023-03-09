Notification of transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Peter Kjær
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the executive management
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Sale of shares in connection with utilization of share-based incentive scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 608.50124 shares
DKK 607.001,748 shares
DKK 606.502,614 shares
DKK 606.0078 shares
DKK 605.00809 shares
DKK 604.50238 shares
DKK 604.00876 shares
DKK 603.50126 shares
DKK 603.00203 shares
DKK 602.50200 shares
DKK 602.001,759 shares
DKK 601.001,663 shares
DKK 600.5014 shares
DKK 600.004,548 shares
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggegated volume
  • Price
 

15,000 shares

DKK 9,046,107.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		7 March 2023
f)Place of transaction

 		Nasdaq Copenhagen, Cboe Europe Equities, Aquis Exchange Europe, Posit Mtf and Turquoise Europe


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Peter Kjær
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the executive management
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Exercise of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 512.0715,000 shares
  
  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggegated volume
  • Price
 

15,000 shares

DKK 7,681,050.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		9 March 2023
f)Place of transaction

 		Outside a trading venue

