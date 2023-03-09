Notification of transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

English Danish

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Peter Kjær 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the executive management b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares in connection with utilization of share-based incentive scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 608.50 124 shares DKK 607.00 1,748 shares DKK 606.50 2,614 shares DKK 606.00 78 shares DKK 605.00 809 shares DKK 604.50 238 shares DKK 604.00 876 shares DKK 603.50 126 shares DKK 603.00 203 shares DKK 602.50 200 shares DKK 602.00 1,759 shares DKK 601.00 1,663 shares DKK 600.50 14 shares DKK 600.00 4,548 shares d) Aggregated information Aggegated volume

Price



15,000 shares



DKK 9,046,107.00 e) Date of the transaction



7 March 2023 f) Place of transaction



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Cboe Europe Equities, Aquis Exchange Europe, Posit Mtf and Turquoise Europe





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Peter Kjær 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the executive management b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 512.07 15,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggegated volume

Price



15,000 shares



DKK 7,681,050.00 e) Date of the transaction



9 March 2023 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

