After Navigating Local Economic Hurdles, Small Businesses Find Their Place

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say it takes a village, and that was the case for two San Diego County farmers’ market initiatives. The entrepreneurial gumption was there, but lack of economic savvy and bureaucratic know-how provided a serious roadblock. That’s when four organizations joined forces to support two struggling communities in their drive to reignite their local farmers’ markets. With a shared goal of stimulating economic developments in communities that wanted to build, support came by way of small business empowerment organizations funded by the LPL Financial Charitable Foundation (the “LPL Financial Foundation”). Through strategic partnerships, local businesses gained access to capital and created unique food experiences that reflect the communities in which they now thrive.



The LPL Financial Foundation awarded a grant to LISC (Local Initiatives Support Cooperation) in 2021 and again in 2022. Funding was aimed at advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations and providing resources to small business owners in those communities. LISC agreed to provide high-touch, specialized support and technical assistance to small businesses led by entrepreneurs of color, specifically targeting the San Diego markets where LPL maintains headquarters.

Armed with funding provided by LISC through the LPL Financial Foundation grant, Executive Director of LISC San Diego, Ricardo Flores, and his team targeted two local communities. From the beginning, there were a variety of considerations.

“In North County where we aimed to launch a new night market, there were regional real estate aspects, business development considerations and partnering with other local organizations in the financial development of those communities,” said Flores.

For this Vista Twilight market, Vista Chamber of Commerce assisted small business startups working to provide cultural cuisine and goods to their community. The team began hiring staff that spoke Spanish to deliver value in bilingual communications that best served those local business owners.

“Linda Vista was targeted as another often-overlooked area. We needed partners who could respond to the unique needs of a farmers’ market that had gone dormant during the pandemic,” said Flores. “Here we partnered with the University of San Diego as a fiscal agent and funds provided the operational aspects needed to get the Linda Vista Farmers Market back up and running. There were permits, certifications and vendor requirements; we needed to remove the barriers for small businesses that lacked experience in securing all these business prerequisites.”

Two additional partners, Access Community Center and Bayside Community Center, also received funding from the University of San Diego to provide technical and operational assistance to over 25 small business owners in Linda Vista.

Now in their second year, both farmers’ markets are widely viewed as key successes. There are new vendor inquiries coming in regularly and a waiting list to join.

“We’re also exploring growing the markets and possibly establishing new locations as part of an add-on grant by USD and the local Access, Inc. office,” said Flores.

“Empowering small businesses to deliver culturally significant offerings that are reflective of residents is exactly what we envisioned,” said Foundation President, Tim Carter. “We are committed to enriching communities by supporting the economic developments that best serve them. When these areas thrive, it helps neighboring areas as well. These achievements benefit the entire community while encouraging an entrepreneurial spirit that can inspire the business owners of the future.”

The LPL Financial Foundation is an independent non-profit organization that supports advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations. Learn more at LPL Community Involvement.

