Vision Solar Closes on Initial $20M Capital Infusion to Invest in Revolutionary Changes to Business Model

BLACKWOOD, N.J., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Solar, the Nation’s 6th largest residential solar provider, today announced it has received an initial investment of $20 million from a sustainable financing platform backed by one of the Nation’s leading sustainability private equity firms.



The first phase of the capital raise will enable the company to invest in proprietary technology and infrastructure that will support its ability to reduce project durations with pinpoint accuracy when it comes to end-to-end project design and internal operations. The company is confident this infusion will initiate an opportunity to build on its mission to become the country’s most reliable and valued residential solar brand.

The second phase of this strategic partnership, which will be announced shortly, is designed to completely disrupt the industry — enabling Vision Solar to virtually eliminate the major bottleneck most solar companies face throughout each project they complete.

“As a solar industry veteran for 12 years, I have been a firsthand witness to the complexities and unrelenting challenges companies face when it comes clean outcomes and revenue growth. When I founded Vision Solar in 2018, I dreamt of building a world-class enterprise that addressed these concerns by aligning ourselves with a proven firm that has the means and ambition to solve the problems of the solar industry. Only four years into our growth, we have found that partner.” said Jonathan Seibert, Founder and CEO of Vision Solar. “This relationship prepares the organization with a revolutionary outlook backed by proprietary technologies that will disrupt the industry and ignite the brand.”

Mike Eden, Vision’s Chief Revenue Officer added, “The residential solar industry is overflowing with opportunity for both homeowners and businesses who have the conviction to make an impact. We want Vision Solar to be at the forefront of the solar space long into the future and this injection gives us the shot in the arm we need to move with mental agility as we address the needs of customers and other solar companies nationwide."

About Vision Solar

Vision Solar is the 6th largest and one of the fastest growing, end-to-end residential solar companies in the United States with more than $150 million in annual revenue. With a focus on improving our world through renewable energy, the company has installed more than 15,000 solar projects and saved 70,000 kWh of energy for residential homeowners in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, and Florida since inception. To learn more visit http://visionsolar.com.

