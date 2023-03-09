Priestly Demolition Inc. Promotes Leaders in a Restructuring Plan Designed to Support the Expansion of the Company Across North America

TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priestly Demolition Inc. (PDI) has made numerous acquisitions across North America over the past 24 months and is keenly focused on future expansion. This strategic direction required internal organizational changes to further support the growth of the company.



March 1st, PDI announced that President Ryan Priestly would be moving into the CEO role where he will have more time to focus on strengthening relationships with clients and vendors. He will also lend his expertise to the modernization of the heavy equipment fleet and is committed to spending more time in the field with employees—helping to strengthen the family culture that has been essential in building the company to what it is today.

VP Jeff Holmes will move into the role of President, and brings with him the corporate strategic and financial planning experience required to lead and manage the day-to-day operations of PDI North America, as well as develop and lead PDI’s overall growth strategy.

Brian Priestly will now lead as the Executive VP of North American Operations. In his new role Brian will manage the US Growth Strategy, while overseeing North American demolition operations as well as to continue representing PDI at the Association level where his passion for people, policy, education and negotiation is at the forefront. Announced today, Brian will also sit on the Board of Directors for the National Demolition Association.

Guy Chartrand will take the role of Vice President of Sales for North America—a critical role, in PDI’s future success as the company pursues an aggressive timeline for company growth.

Taking over as VP of Field Operations Canada will be Derek Howchin. Derek is a top performer on the leadership team who has demonstrated what can be accomplished with a strong plan, the right tools and good people. He will now oversee the Health and Safety Department as well as Engineering.

Kevin Garcia has been promoted to Director of Projects. Demonstrating his leadership skills by managing some of PDI’s most interesting and prestigious city projects including; Sick Kids, Mt. Sinai, 130 Adelaide, Humber WWTP, the Rogers Centre and many others.

About Priestly Demolition Inc (PDI)

Over the past 25 years PDI has learned the importance of providing cost-effective solutions that are safe, efficient, and above all else, completed with respect for the community and the environment. They have a clear understanding of how demolition work impacts the local ecosystem and the people living in the area. http://www.priestly.com

