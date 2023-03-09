Boron Market Set to Grow at 3.6% CAGR by 2028 Due to Increasing Demand from Electronics and Renewable Energy Sectors

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global boron and tellurium market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, trends, and insights, as well as a market forecast until 2030. The report is now available for purchase on the IndexBox website, with trial access to the market data available on the platform.



The report identifies the factors affecting demand in the boron and tellurium market, including changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and economic and political factors. The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries and how they affect the industry, including the electronics, pharmaceutical, and metallurgy sectors.

The global boron and tellurium market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The electronics industry is the largest consumer of boron and tellurium, with increasing demand for high-tech electronic devices and solar energy systems. The global electronics industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a market size of USD 5.35 trillion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of boron and tellurium, with China being the largest producer and consumer globally.

The pharmaceuticals industry is also a significant consumer of boron, with increasing demand for boron-based drugs for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, and arthritis. The global pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a market size of USD 1.57 trillion by 2030.

The metallurgy industry is another significant consumer of boron and tellurium, with increasing demand for boron-based alloys and tellurium-based alloys for various applications such as aerospace and defense. The global metallurgy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a market size of USD 2.38 trillion by 2030.

The key growth drivers for the boron and tellurium industry include the increasing adoption of solar energy systems and the growing demand for high-tech electronic devices. However, the market is also facing several challenges, such as the limited availability of raw materials and the high cost of production.

The report by IndexBox also identifies the five largest manufacturers in the industry, including American Elements, China Minmetals Nonferrous Metals, Dowa Holdings, JSC Avlita, and Materion. These manufacturers dominate the global boron and tellurium market, accounting for a significant share of the market.

