Generator Rental Market Value to Reach US$ 7.4 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per a TMR study, the generator rental market was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.



Generators are products which are used to ensure consistent supply of electricity during a power outage. Generators are available in four different power ratings- below 100 kVA, 100-500kVA, 501-1000kVA, and above 1000kVA.

However, not all enterprises globally can afford to purchase generators and as a result are likely to seek rental generators to meet their needs. Some of the benefits associated with renting generators are low maintenance costs, zero installation expenditure, easy scalability, and improved flexibility.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74616

New generator launches are helping leading market players in generating revenue and in gaining an edge over other companies. In 2023, Caterpillar launched a new portable generator set for standby power applications. Additionally, companies are collaborating with other players to expand their presence and increase revenue share.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Demand for Diesel Generators: In terms of fuel type, the market has been trifurcated into diesel, natural gas, and others. The diesel segment held dominant share in 2022. Rise in demand for diesel generators due to their reliability and durability in emergency situations is driving the segment. Additionally, diesel generators break down less compared to other generators, which is triggering their demand and augmenting the segment. The natural gas segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period since natural gas generators are a more cost-effective source of power than diesel alternatives.





In terms of fuel type, the market has been trifurcated into diesel, natural gas, and others. The diesel segment held dominant share in 2022. Rise in demand for diesel generators due to their reliability and durability in emergency situations is driving the segment. Additionally, diesel generators break down less compared to other generators, which is triggering their demand and augmenting the segment. The natural gas segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period since natural gas generators are a more cost-effective source of power than diesel alternatives. Rise in Need for Continuous Load: In terms of application, the global market has been classified into standby load, peak load sharing, and continuous load. The continuous load segment held dominant share in 2022 and is likely to maintain its dominance in the next few years. Increase in need for continuous power supply in locations without grid network and growth in the infrastructure sector are factors boosting the segment. The standby load segment is expected to account for significant share in the next few years. Renting generators that function on standby loads can prove to be a cost-effective solution as compared to buying a generator, especially for businesses and organizations which do not generally need a generator





In terms of application, the global market has been classified into standby load, peak load sharing, and continuous load. The continuous load segment held dominant share in 2022 and is likely to maintain its dominance in the next few years. Increase in need for continuous power supply in locations without grid network and growth in the infrastructure sector are factors boosting the segment. The standby load segment is expected to account for significant share in the next few years. Renting generators that function on standby loads can prove to be a cost-effective solution as compared to buying a generator, especially for businesses and organizations which do not generally need a generator Surge in Demand for Rental Generators from Utilities Sector: Based on end-use, the global market has been classified into oil & gas, mining, construction, events, utilities, and others. The utilities sector held major share of the market in 2022. The utilities sector is key to maintaining services such as hospitals, communication networks, and emergency services. In case of power failure, rental generators can ensure these services remain operational. Rise in demand for rental generators from utility services is fueling industry growth. The construction end-use segment is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years due to infrastructure development in leading countries worldwide



Buy this Premium Research Report (214 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74616<ype=S

Generator Rental Market- Key Drivers

Surge in construction activities, fueling the need for consistent electricity supply, is triggering the demand for generator rentals

Growth in need for temporary power solutions, particularly in remote locations, is fueling the need to rent generators and helps in market development

Generator Rental Market- Regional Insights

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold dominant share during the forecast period. Continuous expansion in different end-use industries such as mining, utilities, and construction, in countries such as India and China is likely to increase the need for generator rentals and propel the market. Leading companies are expected to establish generator production units in countries such as India due to easy availability of land and labor.

The market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years due to increase in demand for natural gas generators on rent and rise in investment in the oil and gas industry in countries such as the U.S. and Canada

The market in Middle East & Africa is likely to witness strong growth in the next few years due to rise in demand for electricity in developing economies of Africa such as Ethopia



Generator Rental Market- Key Players

The global generator rental market is considerably consolidated with few leading players who account for dominant market share.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Kohler Company, AKSA Power Generation, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and Herc Rentals Inc.

Contact us for Discount - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74616

The global market has been segmented as follows:

By Power Rating

Below 100kVA

100kVA-500kVA

501kVA-1000kVA

Above 1000kVA

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas

Diesel

Others



By Application

Peak Load Sharing

Standby Load

Continuous Load



By End-use

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Events

Utilities

Others

Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com