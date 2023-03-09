Dental Imaging Market to Touch USD 5.64 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases and Disorders | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dental imaging Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, according to a recent report by SNS Insider. The market is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion by the year 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from USD 2.83 billion in 2022.

Dental imaging refers to a set of diagnostic techniques that use various forms of imaging technology to create visual representations of the teeth, jaws, and surrounding tissues. These images can be used to identify and diagnose a wide range of dental issues, from cavities and gum disease to more complex conditions like impacted teeth and jaw deformities.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Envista Holdings Corporation, PLANMECA OY, ACTEON Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, LLC, VATECH Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Midmark Corporation, Genoray Co. Ltd., Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd., 3Shape, PreXion, Inc., Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Cefla Medical Equipment, Apteryx Imaging, Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., Align Technology Inc., J. MORITA CORP, FONA Italy & More

Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.83 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 5.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.0% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Product (Intraoral Imaging Systems, Extraoral Imaging Systems)

• By Application (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Implantology, Endodontics, Other)

• By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes, Dental Diagnostic Centers)

• By Type (Extra oral X-rays, Intraoral X-rays, Digital Sensors) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Dental imaging Market Analysis 2023

The field of dental imaging is experiencing a significant boost due to several factors. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, which has become increasingly popular in recent years. With people becoming more conscious of their appearance, there is a growing interest in teeth whitening, straightening, and other cosmetic procedures. In addition, the trend of dental tourism has also contributed to the growth of the dental imaging market. With the increasing cost of dental treatment in developed countries, many people are now traveling to developing countries to receive dental treatment at a lower cost. This has resulted in a surge in demand for dental imaging services in these countries.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the dental imaging market can vary depending on the severity and duration of the economic downturn. Overall, the impact of a recession on the market can be significant but depends on various factors. Companies that are able to adapt to changing market conditions and offer cost-effective solutions may be better positioned to weather an economic downturn.

Key Regional Development

According to market research, North America currently holds the largest market share in the dental imaging industry. This is mainly attributed to the high number of players operating in the region, coupled with the growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits of dental imaging. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed the highest growth in recent years. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing focus of both emerging and established market players on developing Asian markets.

Key Takeaway from Dental Imaging Market Study:

As more people opt for dental implants to replace missing teeth, there is a need for accurate and reliable imaging techniques to plan and execute these procedures successfully. This has led to the development of advanced imaging techniques such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT).

The intraoral segment holds the largest share of the dental imaging market due to its widespread usage and availability of a variety of intraoral imaging systems. This can be attributed to the widespread usage and availability of a variety of intraoral imaging systems.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the integration of imaging software with other dental practice management software. This integration has allowed for more seamless workflows and improved patient care.

Recent Developments Related to Dental Imaging Market:

Calcivis, a dental imaging technology company, has received pre-market approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), paving the way for its expansion in the United States. The Edinburgh-based company is now poised to enter the US market, which is a significant milestone for the company's growth strategy.

SOTA, a cutting-edge dental imaging software, has integrated Pearl's AI pathology to further enhance its capabilities. Pearl's AI pathology brings state-of-the-art machine learning and computer vision technology to SOTA's platform, allowing for improved diagnostic accuracy and faster results.

