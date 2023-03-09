Wearable Camera Market Competitive Landscape: Key Players, Future Trends, Drivers, Share, Strategies, and Forecast By 2030

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent market research report titled Wearable Camera Market by Reports Insights suggests that the market was valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2022 and hit to USD 19.7 Billion by 2030, with projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The report highlights the increasing demand for smaller and lightweight cameras with advanced image and video capturing capabilities, predicts that the wearable camera market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the emerging field of virtual and augmented reality. Furthermore, the report highlights the rise in investments in research and development activities to innovate and improve the performance of wearable cameras, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Wearable Camera Market By Type (Body Mount, Head Mount, Ear Mount), Product (Accessories, Camera), Application (Security, Sports & Adventure, Industrial, Healthcare), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt. Ltd. offered a comprehensive research report on the wearable camera market that considers various factors, including market trends, size, value, supply chain, and regulatory environment. The report also examines different trends and opportunities in significant segments such as type, product, application, and region. These factors are essential in enabling market players to improve their competitive advantage over other manufacturers through strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as introducing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

Key Questions Covered in the Wearable Camera Market Report

What will be the projected valuation of the market size by 2030?

What are the driving factors, opportunities, and restraints of the wearable camera market?

What information on the segments are included in the market report for wearable cameras?

What are the major applications of wearable cameras?

Which region is expected to account for the highest share contribution to the growth of the market for wearable camera?

Key Market Takeaways

North America is anticipated to create favorable opportunities for the market growth of wearable cameras. The factors such as increasing demand for personal safety and security devices, the rise of social media and content creation, and the adoption of new technologies by law enforcement agencies will push the sales of the wearable camera from 2023 to 2030.

Based on type, the head mount segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the wearable camera market statistics in 2022.

By product, the camera segment is expected to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

In the context of application, the sports & adventure segment is expected to contribute substantial shares to the growth of wearable camera statistics during the forecast period.

Due to increased tourism in countries such as India, Japan, and Thailand, Asia Pacific is expected to boost demand for wearable cameras among population in terms of preference for capturing immersive experiences.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 19.7 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 17.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Vievu LLC, Axon Enterprise, Inc., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Sony Corporation, Narrative AB, Garmin Ltd., Drift, GoPro Inc., Contour, LLC., Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt., DJI By Type Head Mount, Body Mount, Ear Mount By Product Accessories, Camera By Application Sports & Adventure, Security, Healthcare, Industrial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Turkey, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Wearable cameras are expected to be one of useful tools for monitoring health and fitness activities such as tracking workouts or analyzing body movements. As more people become interested in health and fitness, the demand for wearable cameras with these features will push the sales of such cameras.



Favorable adoption within law and enforcement sector to record the incidences on investigation sites for the transparent recording of each circumstance will accelerate the market demand, especially for body mount cameras. For instance, according to a report published by the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, the investigation, guard, and armored car services industry is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.2 percent between 2019 and 2029, which is higher than the average for the overall economy. This growth is attributed to the increasing significance of security for both governments and businesses due to the increased prevalence of incidents of violence and shootings in public areas.

The expected rise in advancements or improvements in wearable cameras is expected to provide advantageous prospects for journalists to record real-time breaking news and events without any interruptions.

Favorable preference for sports and adventure among population will result in increased adoption of wearable cameras to record exciting moments of adventure experiences on the move. For instance, as per a statistical report published by OUTDOOR FOUNDATION, the percentage of people who reported participating in outdoor activities increased to 52.9% in 2020, which is an increase from 50.7% in 2019. Out of such a percentage of outdoor activities, over 17.3% of the American population aged over 6 years, that is 52.7 million participants opted for road biking, mountain biking, and Bicycle Moto Cross (BMX).

Wearable cameras will facilitate remote work and collaboration in the coming years by providing a way for people to share experiences in real-time, despite differences in locations.

Also, with increased connectivity of more devices to the internet, wearable cameras are expected to allow smart devices to communicate with other devices, further creating new opportunities for data analysis and automation.

Wearable Camera Market Growth Drivers:

Growing adoption of wearable cameras for personal safety and security purposes such as for recording interactions with law enforcement or documenting incidents of harassment or assault drives the market growth.

The large demand for wearable cameras due to convenience for capturing and sharing immersive experiences of individuals in real-time due to the rising popularity of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok fuels the market growth for visual content.

The rise of extreme sports and adventure tourism accelerated the adoption of wearable cameras among sports enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and outdoor enthusiasts in terms of capturing experiences and sharing the same in real-time with others.

Restraints

The high costs of wearable cameras as compared to conventional professional cameras limit their wide adoption, especially among budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, rising privacy concerns in terms of spying upon certain individual also restrict the market growth.

Technology advancements in terms of product innovations of smartphones hamper the demand for wearable cameras as smartphones are being available with advanced camera capabilities.

The prevalence of social and cultural stigma, especially in developing countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and India in terms of recording personal experiences and interactions restricts the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per the study, GoPro, Garmin Ltd., Vievu LLC., Contour, LLC, Axon Enterprise, Inc., and Pinnacle Response Ltd. are leading market players that currently dominate the market circumstances. Overall, the wearable camera market is highly competitive, with a wide range of products available for consumers to choose from. Thus, the key players operating in this market are constantly innovating and improving their products to stay ahead of the competition and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Recent Developments:



In April 2022, GoPro introduced the GoPro Player + ReelSteady application, which is a user-friendly desktop program. The application offers advanced stabilization and 360 content features for creators. Such an all-in-one post-production package provides professional-level tools to enhance camera footage.

In January 2023, DJI, the global leader in creative camera technology and civilian drones launched a portable and lightweight handheld stabilizer called DJI RS 3 Mini. The product is designed to cater to the needs of contemporary mirrorless camera and lens brands.

List of Major Wearable Camera Market Players

• Vievu LLC

• Axon Enterprise, Inc.

• Pinnacle Response Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Narrative AB

• Garmin Ltd.

• Drift

• GoPro Inc.

• Contour, LLC.

• Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt.

• DJI

Global Wearable Camera Market Segmentation:

By Type Head Mount Body Mount Ear Mount

By Product Accessories Camera

By Application Sports & Adventure Security Healthcare Industrial



