Verizon brings back exclusive +play offer, with one year of Netflix on us

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all content lovers! Starting March 12 and for a limited time, Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers can get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan on us through +play , Verizon’s subscription hub to shop, manage and save on your favorite content subscriptions. The Netflix offer gives customers $240 in annual savings and will only be available for a limited time, so get in fast.



+play seamlessly integrates a breadth of content services – spanning from entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness – in a single place so customers can easily search, subscribe to, save on and pay for their subscription services all in one place. To get the special offer for Netflix’s Premium Plan, customers must purchase an annual subscription from a selection of +play partners, including AMC+, Calm, MasterClass, Paramount+, the Peloton App, STARZ and Super Duolingo.

More to love on +play:

The breadth of content services on +play has expanded to include 10 new partners available on the platform, which is exclusive to Verizon customers on the network America relies on. These partners include: Blue Apron, FlixLatino, KOCOWA+, Hallmark TV, Marquee TV, MasterClass, Paramount+, Quello Concerts by Stingray, UP Faith and Family and Wondrium.

+play builds on the subscriptions Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces over 20 new partners.

Why it’s important:

With +play, Verizon customers have access to exclusive savings on services they can’t get anywhere else. It’s where customers can discover a world of subscriptions and services, as well as manage and pay for them, all in one place.

Who it’s for:

All Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want exciting content from entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more – all in one place and only on Verizon.

What executives are saying:

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group: “+play – and our offer with Netflix – demonstrates Verizon’s leadership in bringing the best, most loved content partners and services together for the benefit of the customer. +play features never-before-seen offers and bundles that give consumers the power to purchase the types of services and experiences they want at prices they’ll love. It’s a marketplace for our partners to leverage even broader direct-to-consumer reach and engagement, and it advances Verizon’s strategy of innovating and building new business models on our award-winning network.”

Even more to love on +play, available March 12:

Blue Apron – America's best meal delivery service, which is launching Blue Apron PLUS, a new savings program that unlocks exclusive deals for Verizon customers on the +play platform

– America's best meal delivery service, which is launching Blue Apron PLUS, a new savings program that unlocks exclusive deals for Verizon customers on the +play platform FlixLatino – The largest variety of award-winning movies and series produced in Spanish. FlixLatino Kids is included with subscriptions through +play, featuring countless hours of animations

– The largest variety of award-winning movies and series produced in Spanish. FlixLatino Kids is included with subscriptions through +play, featuring countless hours of animations KOCOWA+ – The ultimate destination for Korean Entertainment featuring Movies, K-Dramas, K-Pop and K-Variety with multi-language subtitles

– The ultimate destination for Korean Entertainment featuring Movies, K-Dramas, K-Pop and K-Variety with multi-language subtitles Hallmark TV – Watch the Hallmark Channel live and stream original content, movies and TV shows anytime

– Watch the Hallmark Channel live and stream original content, movies and TV shows anytime Marquee TV – The world’s best performing arts streaming service, including opera, dance, theater and music

– The world’s best performing arts streaming service, including opera, dance, theater and music MasterClass – Streaming platform where anyone can learn from the

– Streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects

Paramount + – A premium streaming service featuring breaking news, championship sports and an expansive library of popular content including critically acclaimed originals, perennial movies, family favorite franchises and more

+ – A premium streaming service featuring breaking news, championship sports and an expansive library of popular content including critically acclaimed originals, perennial movies, family favorite franchises and more Quello Concerts by Stingray – Offering full-length concerts and award-winning music documentaries across all genres and eras

– Offering full-length concerts and award-winning music documentaries across all genres and eras UP Faith and Family – Faith-affirming and family friendly entertainment

– Faith-affirming and family friendly entertainment Wondrium – Streaming service featuring educational content with expert-led courses, tutorials, documentaries and more



More to come: +play will continue to evolve with enhanced functionality, new services across entertainment, gaming and lifestyle, and even more exclusive offers on select services for a wider Verizon customer base. Check it out and take advantage of our exclusive Netflix offer for a limited time on verizon.com/plusplay .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

