Global Sports Drink Market All Set to Witness Climbing Sales as Health Clubs, and Fitness Centers Burgeon: Fairfield Market Research

London, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new study, Fairfield Market Research intends to examine the global sports drink market closely to offer an insightful overview of its growth analysis and forecast in the near term. Proliferation of fitness centers and health clubs, as well as a thriving trend of depending on recommendations from sports nutritionists and dieticians is also expected to favor the growth of sports drink market to a large extent. Mounting investments by brands in advertising and marketing of new launches, frequent attractive offers like limited-edition and customize-your-drink, extending work hours, and growing spending on lifestyle products will also offer a collective push to sports drink market in future. Emerging, and developing economies have been especially witnessing the rise of new athletes and sportspersons recently, which highlights a solid revenue generation opportunity for brands in the sports drink industry.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Higher compatibility for long transit routes is expected to continue to uphold the maximum preference for metal category in the global sports drink market. As metals are sturdy to withstand long-distance transportation, and can assure minimal product damage during transit, metal segment is more likely to remain the leading market segment through the next few years. Moreover, attributes of metal packaging such as the ability to maximize storage space and shipping space, resist corrosion, and create a barrier against light, odor, gases, and temperature further account for the segment’s lead in market. The recyclability of metal packaging also will elevate the adoption potential of this segment in the sports drink industry. In terms of distribution, although online sales channels are outpacing their offline counterparts rapidly, the latter continues to be popular in the sports drink market, suggest primary report findings.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America’s sports drink market currently reigns supreme in the global landscape. Substantial demand is generated by the region’s expanding population that prefers to engage in a host of outdoor activities, as well as regular and occasional sports events. The region has been the top consumer of athletic drinks that are typically sought by the athletes, and other sports men who seek enhance performance at national and international tournaments. The overall shift of the consumer sector toward a healthier lifestyle is expected to bode well for the expansion of sports drink market in North America. A growing consumer tendency to maintain a healthy, fit lifestyle through the various fitness activities is likely to largely benefit the growth of North America’s sports drink market. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is poised to experience stable expansion in revenue over the near term as the region witnesses a mushrooming number of fitness centers making forays into the urban areas of key Asian economies. An increasing trend of sports drink customization with low-calorie and natural flavor infusion is also riding the wave of popularity, in turn uplifting the growth of Asia Pacific’s sports drink market.

Key Market Players

The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle SA, Britvic PLC., BA Sports Nutrition, Kraft Heinz Company, AJE group, MyDrink Beverages, Abbott Nutrition Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Sports Drink Market

Sports Drink Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2019 - 2022

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





