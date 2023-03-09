New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adaptogens Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317615/?utm_source=GNW

The global adaptogens market grew from $9.79 billion in 2022 to $10.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The adaptogens market is expected to grow to $15.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The adaptogens refer to the plant-based substances such as herbs used to help the human body manage stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. Adaptogens are added to food or beverages or consumed as tinctures.



North America was the largest region in the adaptogens market in 2022. The regions covered in the adaptogens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of adaptogens by nature are organic and synthetic.The organic adaptogens are naturally produced from plants or herbs such as ashwagandha, astragalus, eleuthero, holy basil, jiaogulan, turmeric, cordyceps, and others.



Organic adaptogens do not use any chemicals and fertilizers during their farming.Adaptogens are sourced from ashwagandha, ginseng, astragalus, holi basil, rhodiola rosea, schisandra, adaptogenic mushrooms and others and distributed through online and offline sales channel.



These are used in food and beverages, dietary and sports supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and animal feed.



The rising demand for healthy food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the adaptogens market.Increasing health consciousness among the global population is driving the demand for healthy food and beverages.



Healthy foods and beverages with rich nutrients are needed to maintain the body’s health and energy levels.Adaptogens help the body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall well-being.



The rising demand for healthy food and beverages will create demand for adaptogens that which are an essential component of healthy food and beverages due to their herbal properties.For instance, according to the Food & Health survey 2021 by the Internation Food Information Council, a US-based nonprofit organization for food, beverage, and agricultural industries, approximately 85% of Americans claimed that the pandemic had caused them to adjust their diet or cooking habits in some way and additionally, 60% of Americans simply try to eat healthily, whereas 20% actively seek out items or adhere to diets for certain health benefits.



In addition, according to the American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation ADM, during the pandemic, 18% of Americans bought their first plant-based protein products and 51% of people were looking to adopt products that help them maintain a healthy weight. Thus, the rising demand for healthy food and beverages will drive the adaptogens market.



The adaptogen drink is a key trend gaining popularity in the adaptogens market.Adaptogen drink is a beverage made with adaptogens that are all-natural botanical ingredients with healing properties.



The adaptogens are potential ingredients that counterattack the effects of stress, anxiety, and fatigue and promote healing.Adaptogen drink is made like a regular drink with whole fruit juices, organic adaptogens, and aromatherapeutic superfoods.



Adaptogen drink is a new trend due to their excellent uses such as instant energy-boosting, fast replacement to tea and coffee, soothing nighttime drink, and other health benefits.It is an essential drink for people with low mental energy or high mental or physical fatigue.



Key companies are focusing on developing and offering adaptogen drinks to attract customers, increase business and gain a competitive edge in the market by leveraging all the benefits of adaptogens. For instance, Rebbl, a US-based beverage company has developed and provides adaptogen beverages in indulgent flavors. These lines of beverages are produced with a mixture of adaptogens such as ashwagandha, super herbs, low sugar content, organic coconut sugar, and stevia extract with no gums, thickeners, or artificial flavors. These beverages include herbs such as ashwagandha, maca, moringa, matcha, and reishi with functional benefits. The company has developed these adaptogen beverages to target customers that are health-conscious and offer the ability to stabilize physiological processes and promote homeostasis.



In July 2021, Constellation Brands Inc., a US-based producer, and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits acquired a minority stake in HOP WTR, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Constellation Brands adds a new portfolio to its business and expands its offerings with adaptogen-based non-alcoholic sparkling beverages. HOP WTR is a US-based provider of non-alcoholic, calorie-free sparkling beverages infused with adaptogens and nootropics.



The countries covered in the adaptogens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



