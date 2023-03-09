DealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology and Best Secure Workflow Management Provider at the 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that the DealCloud platform has been named the winner of two 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards: Best Deal Origination Technology and Best Secure Workflow Management Provider. Chosen by industry voters, the awards recognize excellence among European fund managers and service providers, highlighting the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.



Service provider category nominees were selected through a pre-poll of more than 100 general partners and industry influencers. This year, more than 31,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to determine the winners, which were announced and celebrated at a gala on March 8 at the Reform Club in London.

“We are thrilled to be recognized again by the readers of Private Equity Wire,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “Being named as their favorite deal origination technology for the second year in a row confirms our ability to deliver leading intelligence and support the complex needs of dealmakers.”

DealCloud provides a single-source pipeline management, relationship intelligence, and CRM platform that helps firms power their dealmaking processes from strategy to origination to execution. It offers fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and day-to-day needs of the most demanding investment professionals, helping them to harness their relationships, source and originate better deals, and accelerate execution.

