Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market to Reach $108.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Network Equipment estimated at US$63.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. Ethernet Switch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$58.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Network Security segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Enterprise Network Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market

Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative

Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches

Recent Market Activity

Routers Market

Routing Market Set to Decline

Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers

Edge Routers to Lose Relevance

Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking - A Challenge

for Routers

Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet) - Business Case for

Ethernet Switches and Routers

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales

Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market?

WLAN Market - An Overview

Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network

Market

Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise

WLAN Equipment

Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the

Market

Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN

Equipment Market

Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment

Transition to 802.11ac Standard - A Significant Technological

Breakthrough

Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market

WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance

Rationale for Adoption of WOCs

Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC

Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption

Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs

Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption

among Enterprises

Other Trends

Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment

Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment

Enhancing Products? Useful Life

Considering Operating Cost

EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors

Enterprise Network Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market

?Webification? of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge

Opportunities for ADC

ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery

Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC

Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in

Order of Influence

Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center

ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs

SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC?s Proficiency in Load Balancing &

Traffic Optimization

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A10 Networks, Inc. (USA)

ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dell Technologies Inc. (USA)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

EnGenius Technologies (USA)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)

F5 Networks, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Aruba Networks, Inc. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

Radware Ltd. (Israel)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (USA)

ZTE Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network

Equipment

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects

Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs

Adoption

Opportunity Indicators:

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity

for Growth

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking

Technologies

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization - Business Cases for

Enterprise Network Equipment

Key Statistical Findings

Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth



