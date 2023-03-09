New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Network Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180702/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market to Reach $108.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Network Equipment estimated at US$63.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030. Ethernet Switch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$58.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Network Security segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Enterprise Network Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)
- A10 Networks, Inc.
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- Aerohive Networks, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Aruba Networks, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- D-Link Corporation
- EnGenius Technologies
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- F5 Networks, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Radware Ltd.
- Riverbed Technology, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market
Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative
Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches
Recent Market Activity
Routers Market
Routing Market Set to Decline
Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers
Edge Routers to Lose Relevance
Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking - A Challenge
for Routers
Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet) - Business Case for
Ethernet Switches and Routers
Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales
Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market?
WLAN Market - An Overview
Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network
Market
Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise
WLAN Equipment
Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the
Market
Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN
Equipment Market
Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment
Transition to 802.11ac Standard - A Significant Technological
Breakthrough
Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market
WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance
Rationale for Adoption of WOCs
Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC
Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption
Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs
Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption
among Enterprises
Other Trends
Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment
Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment
Enhancing Products? Useful Life
Considering Operating Cost
EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors
Enterprise Network Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market
?Webification? of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge
Opportunities for ADC
ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery
Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC
Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in
Order of Influence
Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center
ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs
SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC?s Proficiency in Load Balancing &
Traffic Optimization
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network
Equipment
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs
Adoption
Opportunity Indicators:
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity
for Growth
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking
Technologies
Globalization & Workforce Decentralization - Business Cases for
Enterprise Network Equipment
Key Statistical Findings
Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Enterprise Network Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for WLAN by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for WLAN by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for WLAN by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Network Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Points &
Controllers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Access Points & Controllers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Points &
Controllers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Routers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Enterprise Routers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Routers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethernet Switch
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ethernet Switch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethernet Switch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Enterprise Network Equipment
by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Enterprise Network Equipment
by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security,
Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet
Switch - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security,
Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet
Switch - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security,
Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet
Switch - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise
Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security,
Access Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet
Switch - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Enterprise Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Enterprise Network Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
Points & Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Enterprise Network
Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access Points &
Controllers, Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for WLAN, Network Security, Access Points & Controllers,
Enterprise Routers and Ethernet Switch for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise
Network Equipment by Type - WLAN, Network Security, Access
