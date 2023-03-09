New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oatmeal Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317612/?utm_source=GNW





The global oatmeal market grew from $6.26 billion in 2022 to $6.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The oatmeal market is expected to grow to $7.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The oatmeal market consists of sales of muffins, granola bars, cookies, and other baked goodss.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The oatmeal refer to food made from oats and liquids such as water or milk and is used as breakfast food. It is full of nutrients and fiber and is very helpful in weight loss, reduces the risk of heart diseases, and also lowers blood sugar.



The main types of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats and others.The whole oat groats are made by hulled kernels of cereal grains.



They contain the cereal germ, the bran, and the endosperm of the grain (interior layer of wheat kernel).These are used in porridges and stews.



These are very nutritious but require soaking before cooking.Oatmeal can be in organic in nature or conventional in nature and comes in two forms namely flavored oats and base oats.



Oatmeal are distributed through supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, online channels and others and are used for application: bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, animal feed and others (cosmetics, other).



An increase in consumers opting for healthy diet plans is expected to propel the growth of the oatmeal market.A diet plan refers to a set of scheduled meals to achieve different metabolic and health goals.



This diet plan includes eating fruits, vegetables, oatmeal, and more.Due to the outbreak of COVID–19, people are opting for healthy diet plans to keep their bodies fit and improve immunity in the body.



There will be an increased demand for oatmeal due to an increase in consumers opting for healthy diet plans as oatmeal is part of the diet plan. For instance, in October 2020, according to a 2020 Food & Health Survey by the International Food Information Council, in the USA, 54% of all consumers, and 63% of those aged over 50, care more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 thinking more about healthiness than taste and price. 28% of Americans eat more proteins from plant sources than in 2019. 24% eat more plant-based dairy, and 17% eat more plant-based meat alternatives. 74% of Americans are trying to limit sugar intake in 2020 than 80% in 2019. In addition, according to a Poll/HealthDay survey, nearly 2 of every 3 American adults which are about 63% plan to change up their diet in 2022. Thus, due to the increase in consumers opting for healthy diet plans, there will be an increase in the oatmeal demand.



The introduction of new flavors in oatmeal is the key trend gaining popularity in the oatmeal market.The new flavors in oatmeal include flavors of vegetables, fruits, and spices to offer new tastes while improving nutritional benefits.



Major companies operating in the oatmeal market are focused on launching new flavored oatmeal to expand their portfolio, attract new customers and strengthen their position.For instance, in March 2021, Quaker, an Indian brand of oatmeal launched a unique product that brings plain oats with 2 different flavors.



These oat mixes contain Homestyle Masala and Tangy Tomato in one pack to provide options to consume oats in a wide array of new, tasty, and convenient ways for consumers.



In February 2020, Cedar’s Foods, a US-based company that manufactures Mediterranean foods including hummus, tzatziki, salsa, salads, and pita chips acquired Brekki, for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Cedar’s added another portfolio and aims to make Brekki a breakfast tradition as well as grow the business.



Brekki is a US-based company that manufactures ready-to-eat overnight oats in a variety of flavors.







The countries covered in the oatmeal market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.The main types of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats and others. The whole oat groats are made by hulled kernels of cereal grains. They contain the cereal germ, the bran, and the endosperm of the grain (interior layer of wheat kernel). These are used in porridges and stews. These are very nutritious but require soaking before cooking. Oatmeal can be in organic in nature or conventional in nature and comes in two forms namely flavored oats and base oats. Oatmeal are distributed through supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, online channels and others and are used for application: bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, animal feed and others (cosmetics, other).



The global oatmeal market is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62%. The oatmeal market is expected to grow to $7.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11%.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



