Resultscx Receives Two Stevie Awards Recognizing Excellence in Health Plan Member Engagement and Experience

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies, including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced it was honored as the recipient of two Stevie Sales and Customer Service Awards recognizing the company's superior member engagement and experience initiatives.



The company was named a Silver Stevie Winner in the Best Customer Engagement category for leveraging digital outreach strategies designed to increase healthcare appointments. ResultsCX was recognized for helping a Fortune 50 healthcare payer and long-term Medicare Advantage health plan client that was concerned about members who were not scheduling and completing the regular appointments needed for adequate care for their chronic conditions.

To meet the client’s goal, ResultsCX used client-provided lists of members with chronic conditions to make proactive outbound contacts by telephone and text to encourage higher levels of patient care compliance. The call flow was adjusted to close multiple care gaps in a single contact, and specialized training was created for specific healthcare conditions. Digital strategies successfully increased inbound contact volume, with text messaging and emails driving as many as 100,000 calls.

ResultsCX was also named a Bronze Stevie Winner in the Achievement in Customer Experience category for the creation of a CMS Taskforce for its Medicare Advantage clients. Knowing the impact of CMS Star Survey results for Medicare Advantage plans, the ResultsCX CMS Task Force is aimed at elevating care quality and helping clients boost Star Ratings, strengthen their reputations, and bolster their financial performance. The Task Force used advanced analytics to identify and collect best practices contributing to five-star ratings and then institutionalize them across all relevant client engagements.

ResultsCX provides Resolution-Centered CX, a wide range of customer experience management solutions that leverage digital support pathways, artificial intelligence, human intelligence, automation, and actionable analytics to achieve member and customer resolution quickly and accurately.

“These awards are a testament to ResultsCX’s commitment to providing the very best empathy-based support to health plan members, patients, and families. Every day our healthcare teams offer outstanding member advocacy grounded in competency, confidence, and compassion that supports better outcomes,” said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO. He further added, “I could not be more proud of our teams for this recognition, which illustrates our deep commitment to designing, building, and delivering digitally influenced journeys across myriad vertical industries and customer needs to help our clients thrive and ensure members and customers have exceptional experiences.”

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30+-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 23,500 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), social experience management, and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.