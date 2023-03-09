2023 Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress: Latest Updates in ADC's, mAb, BsAbs, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy (Boston, MA, United States - June 22-23, 2023)

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 6th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 22nd - 23rd June 2023, in Boston, would address the challenges and future directions in IO research.
The congress aims to bring academicians, researchers, and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Bispecific Antibodies, Cellular Therapy, and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.
This congress would also focus on various combination strategies, pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, updates in cellular and viral therapies, vaccines development, and personalized immunotherapy. Keynote presentations, Brainstorming Panel Discussions, and Case studies will give the stakeholders an opportunity to discuss and understand the issues faced and come up with solutions.
With more than 20 speakers across the world from pharma, bio-pharma, and biotech companies, the congress will discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy
Key Highlights
- Updates in development of ADC's and Bispecific Ab's
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
- Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
- Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine in IO
- CAR-T Cell therapy, TCR Based-Cell Therapy
- Tumor microenvironment and Oncolytic Viruses
Why attend?
- Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy, and immune-checkpoint research under one roof
- Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development
- Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
- Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
- Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
- Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session
Who Should Attend:
CSO, Director, VP, Head, Senior Investigator, Manager, Principal Scientist, Team Leader, Group Leaders, Professors, Assistant Professors, Research fellows, PhDs working on
- Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies
- Cell Therapy
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iaih8k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.