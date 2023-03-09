2023 Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress: Latest Updates in ADC's, mAb, BsAbs, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy (Boston, MA, United States - June 22-23, 2023)

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 6th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 22nd - 23rd June 2023, in Boston, would address the challenges and future directions in IO research.

The congress aims to bring academicians, researchers, and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies to discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Bispecific Antibodies, Cellular Therapy, and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.

This congress would also focus on various combination strategies, pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, updates in cellular and viral therapies, vaccines development, and personalized immunotherapy. Keynote presentations, Brainstorming Panel Discussions, and Case studies will give the stakeholders an opportunity to discuss and understand the issues faced and come up with solutions.

With more than 20 speakers across the world from pharma, bio-pharma, and biotech companies, the congress will discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy

Key Highlights

Updates in development of ADC's and Bispecific Ab's

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations

Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)

Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine in IO

CAR-T Cell therapy, TCR Based-Cell Therapy

Tumor microenvironment and Oncolytic Viruses

Why attend?

Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy, and immune-checkpoint research under one roof

Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development

Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you

Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development

Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology

Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session

Who Should Attend:

CSO, Director, VP, Head, Senior Investigator, Manager, Principal Scientist, Team Leader, Group Leaders, Professors, Assistant Professors, Research fellows, PhDs working on

Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies

Cell Therapy

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iaih8k

