Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Hadoop Market to Reach $3.1 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hadoop estimated at US$58.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 64% over the period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 65.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 60.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 59.6% CAGR
The Hadoop market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$443.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 59.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41.7% and 38.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cloudera, Inc.
- Datameer, Inc.
- FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- Hortonworks, Inc.
- MapR Technologies, Inc.
- MarkLogic Corporation
- Teradata Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Hadoop - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022
(E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Government Sector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Government Sector by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & ITES by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & ITES by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Retails by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retails by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by Product -
Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by Product -
Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by Product -
Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by Product -
Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by Product -
Software, Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Government
Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop
by Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Hardware and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop
by Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES,
Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication,
Retails and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Hadoop Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication,
Retails and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Product - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,
Hardware and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hadoop by
Application - BFSI, Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare,
Telecommunication, Retails and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hadoop by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government Sector, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Telecommunication,
Retails and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
