New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Connected Car Solutions Market to Reach $148.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Connected Car Solutions estimated at US$40.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2022-2030. Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$65.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 19.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR
The Connected Car Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- Aeris Communications
- Airbiquity, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Audi AG
- Automotive Grade Linux Foundation
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
- Ford Motor Company
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc
- General Motors Company
- Google Inc.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd
- Intel Corporation
- Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Octo Telematics SpA
- QNX Software Systems Ltd.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renault Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sierra Wireless
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- TomTom International BV
- Toyota Motor Corp
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Verizon Telematics Inc.
- Vodafone Automotive SpA
- Vodafone Group Plc
- WirelessCar
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars
Recent Market Activity
Connected Cars: The Future of Driving
In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation
Intelligent Connected Cars
Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for
Connected Cars
Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of
Mobility
Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges
Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security
Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend
Gains Momentum
4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning
Internet Speeds
Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the
Control Keys for Connected Cars
Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity
Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity
Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector
With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global
Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth
Engine
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to
Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car
A Peek Into Market Challenges
Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for
Connected Car Solutions
Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of
Connectivity Solutions
Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener
Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars
Market Outlook
Connected Car Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Automotive OEMs
Audi AG (Germany)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Ford Motor Company (USA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)
General Motors Company (USA)
Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Renault Group (France)
Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)
Connectivity Technology Providers
Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)
Airbiquity (USA)
Apple Inc. (USA)
Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)
Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)
Google Inc. (USA)
Harman International (USA)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)
Cisco (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)
QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)
Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)
TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)
Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)
WirelessCar (Sweden)
Telecom Operators
Aeris Communications (USA)
AT&T (USA)
Sierra Wireless (Canada)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry
Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue
Potential of the Industry
Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated
In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from
Slowing New Car Sales
Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for
Auto Makers
Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for ?
Street to Vehicle? Connectivity
Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for
Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car
Services
Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for
Connected Car Solutions
Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes
Well for Connected Cars
Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven
Strength to Embedded Telematics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Embedded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tethered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Tethered by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEMs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for OEMs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Connected Car Solutions Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: India 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: India 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 78: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Connected
Car Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Connected
Car Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 96: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 100: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Connected Car Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 108: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 114: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car Solutions
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and
Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 118: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 122: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Connected Car Solutions by End-Use - OEMs and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Connected Car
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Connected Car Solutions Market to Reach $148.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW