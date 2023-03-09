New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Connected Car Solutions Market to Reach $148.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Connected Car Solutions estimated at US$40.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2022-2030. Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$65.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 19.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR



The Connected Car Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)

- Aeris Communications

- Airbiquity, Inc.

- Apple Inc.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Audi AG

- Automotive Grade Linux Foundation

- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Daimler AG

- Delphi Automotive LLP

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

- Ford Motor Company

- Freescale Semiconductor Inc

- General Motors Company

- Google Inc.

- Honda Motor Co. Ltd

- Intel Corporation

- Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

- NXP Semiconductors N.V.

- Octo Telematics SpA

- QNX Software Systems Ltd.

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Renault Group

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Sierra Wireless

- Texas Instruments Inc.

- TomTom International BV

- Toyota Motor Corp

- Verizon Communications, Inc.

- Verizon Telematics Inc.

- Vodafone Automotive SpA

- Vodafone Group Plc

- WirelessCar





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars

Recent Market Activity

Connected Cars: The Future of Driving

In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation

Intelligent Connected Cars

Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for

Connected Cars

Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of

Mobility

Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges

Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security

Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend

Gains Momentum

4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning

Internet Speeds

Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the

Control Keys for Connected Cars

Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity

Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity

Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector

With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global

Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth

Engine

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to

Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car

A Peek Into Market Challenges

Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for

Connected Car Solutions

Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of

Connectivity Solutions

Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener

Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars

Market Outlook

Connected Car Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Automotive OEMs

Audi AG (Germany)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)

General Motors Company (USA)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renault Group (France)

Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)

Connectivity Technology Providers

Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)

Airbiquity (USA)

Apple Inc. (USA)

Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)

Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

Harman International (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)

Cisco (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)

QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)

TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)

Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)

WirelessCar (Sweden)

Telecom Operators

Aeris Communications (USA)

AT&T (USA)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry

Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue

Potential of the Industry

Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated

In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from

Slowing New Car Sales

Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for

Auto Makers

Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for ?

Street to Vehicle? Connectivity

Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for

Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car

Services

Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for

Connected Car Solutions

Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes

Well for Connected Cars

Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven

Strength to Embedded Telematics



