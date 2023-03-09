Verizon continues to upgrade Antelope Valley's best network

ANTELOPE VALLEY, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers and visitors to Antelope Valley, CA have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company Rootmetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Antelope Valley, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category measured including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Antelope Valley with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 30% in the market since last year*.



“Whether working remotely, connecting with friends and family while visiting the annual Poppy Reserves in the spring, or connecting their smart homes through one of our home internet products, customers have come to expect a higher level of reliability and performance from their mobile network,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “We work every day to ensure we deliver that for them.”

Network enhancements in Antelope Valley

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Antelope Valley area. Network engineers have been busy deploying 5G Ultra Wideband service using Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum , designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service, and now cover 55% of the population in Antelope Valley.

With the addition of 5G service there is a commensurate exponential increase in the amount of data customers use. That increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Antelope Valley area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Antelope Valley, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals For the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Antelope Valley area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

Antelope Valley area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Antelope Valley RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

