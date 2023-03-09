Electric Mobility Networks Market is Expected to Surpass USD 173.98 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.62% from 2022 to 2030; Major Innovations in Electric Vehicle Technology and Charging Infrastructure to Foster Market Growth

Westford USA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific emerged as the key region for the electric mobility networks market , closely followed by Europe owing to the rapid advancements in electric vehicle technology, including battery technology and charging infrastructure, making electric mobility networks more practical and cost-effective. In addition, the increasing awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce carbon emissions has led to a growing demand for electric mobility networks. As more consumers become aware of the benefits of EVs, including lower operating costs, reduced environmental impact, and a smoother driving experience, demand for electric mobility networks is expected to continue to increase.

SkyQuest's research predicts a bright future for the electric car market, with a projected global size of USD 353.64 billion by 2028. This indicates a positive outlook for the electric mobility networks market, which supports the infrastructure necessary for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. With the electric car market set to expand, the need for electric mobility networks will also increase. These networks include charging stations, battery swapping stations, and other infrastructure necessary to support the EV market.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Electric Mobility Networks Market"

Pages - 233

Tables - 90

Figures - 74

Electric Mobility Networks is a rapidly growing trend in the transportation industry. These networks involve using electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, and bikes, powered by electricity instead of gasoline or diesel. In addition, the electricity is typically sourced from renewable energy sources, such as solar power or wind, making it a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Prominent Players in Electric Mobility Networks Market

EVgo

ChargePoint

Tesla, Inc.

Blink Charging

ClipperCreek, Inc.

ABB

Shell

AeroVironment, Inc.

Siemens AG

SemaConnect, Inc.

Webasto SE

Schneider Electric

General Electric Company

Eaton Corp.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

BP Chargemaster

Public Charging Stations Segment to Drive Huge Sales Thanks to Rise in Availability of Public Charging Stations Makes owning an EV More Convenient

The electric mobility networks market is experiencing significant growth, and the public charging station segment is a major contributor to this trend. In 2021, the public charging station segment accounted for a substantial market share, and it is expected to maintain this position from 2022 to 2030. SkyQuest's latest research shows promising trends for the future of the automotive industry. By 2035, it is estimated that more than 45% of all new cars sold will be electric vehicles (EVs). This presents an exciting opportunity to develop and expand electric mobility networks. Governments around the world are increasingly focused on promoting the use of EVs, offering lucrative incentives and subsidies. In addition, the development of fast-charge technology has made it possible for electric vehicle owners to charge their cars quickly and efficiently. This has made electric vehicles a more practical option for many consumers.

According to recent market research, the Asia Pacific region currently dominates the global electric mobility networks market, and this trend is predicted to continue through 2030. The increasing popularity of electric mobility networks can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, governments worldwide are implementing policies and regulations to promote sustainable transportation solutions. Secondly, technological advances have made electric vehicles more reliable and affordable, leading to increased consumer demand.

Commercial Segment to Exhibit Swift Growth owing to Demand for Charging Infrastructure through Fleet Electrification and Government Regulations

The electric mobility networks market is expected to experience significant growth from 2022 to 2030, with the commercial segment projected to witness a higher CAGR. Governments worldwide are taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. One of these steps is to promote using electric vehicles in the commercial sector, such as e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-bicycles. With fast charging technology, electric vehicles can be charged quickly, reducing business downtime. Additionally, the availability of charging stations is increasing, making it easier for businesses to switch to electric vehicles.

Europe's electric mobility networks market is poised to experience significant growth from 2022 to 2030. According to a recent analysis by SkyQuest, Europe's electric vehicle (EV) market is thriving, with three major countries leading the way. Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom collectively accounted for almost half (48%) of the market share in 2022, both in value and volume. This data indicates a positive outlook for electric mobility networks in the European region. Moreover, as the demand for sustainable transportation continues to grow, countries that have invested in EV infrastructure are reaping the benefits.

SkyQuest's latest electric mobility networks market report is a valuable resource for companies looking to gain a competitive edge in the industry. The report comprehensively overviews the market's financials, supply chain trends, technological advancements, and key developments. SkyQuest's report is particularly valuable for companies seeking to navigate the market's rapidly changing technological and regulatory environment.

Key Developments in Electric Mobility Networks Market

Iberdrola and bp have joined hands in a strategic collaboration agreement to facilitate the transition toward sustainable transportation. This alliance is a significant move towards forming a Joint Venture, subject to regulatory and competition approvals, which is anticipated to be completed by the latter half of 2023. The partnership between these two major players in the energy industry will pave the way for developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Origin Energy, one of Australia's leading energy companies, has unveiled its latest offering: a monthly electric vehicle subscription service. This innovative service includes an exciting benefit of five hours of free electricity per day for subscribers. The move aims to encourage Australians to embrace electric vehicles by making them more accessible and affordable. In addition, this model is expected to appeal to people who are hesitant to buy an electric vehicle due to concerns about the upfront cost and ongoing maintenance expenses.

A Lithuanian electric mobility startup has raised €1.3 million in funding, signaling the growing interest in sustainable transportation solutions. The startup, which remains unnamed, is focused on developing innovative electric mobility solutions to address traditional transportation systems' environmental impact. The Lithuanian startup's successful funding round suggests strong investor interest in this sector and a recognition of the potential of electric vehicles to revolutionize the way we move around cities.

Key Questions Answered in Electric Mobility Networks Market Report

What are the global market's key drivers and inhibitors of growth, and how do they impact the industry's trajectory?

What are the most effective strategies employed by leading market players to address business challenges and capitalize on new opportunities?

Which regions are expected to see the highest growth in sales and revenue for the market, and what factors contribute to this growth?

What are the major opportunities and challenges facing vendors operating in the global market, and what steps can they take to navigate these successfully?

