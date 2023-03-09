Postal Automation System Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow USD 1236 Million at a 6.9% of CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Postal Automation System Market Research Report: By Component, By Technology, Application- Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 1236 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 6.9% during the assessment timeframe.

Postal Automation System Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global postal automation system market report include

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Mitsubishi Logistics, Inc. (Japan),

Escher Group (U.S.),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Tokyo),

Vanderlande (Netherlands),

Falcon Autotech (India), and

Solystic SAS (France).

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront such as mergers, partnerships, new product development, geographic expansions and more.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 1236 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 20202- 2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing volume of mails from banking sector creating demand for automated systems. Key Market Drivers Improving the living standard of people and increasing need for important mail.

Postal Automation System Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of E-Commerce Platforms to Boost Market Growth

As e-commerce platforms grow in popularity, more people are purchasing online, and more orders are being processed internationally. Because of the daily increase in parcels, automated postal systems are now used to deliver orders efficiently and rapidly. The popularity of the postal automation systems has been cemented by the expanding e-commerce shopping trend. To streamline the mail processing chain, boost customer satisfaction, and lower fixed expenses like manpower, the top players in the e-commerce sector are implementing automated postal delivery systems.

Postal Automation System Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Industry 4.0 Practices to offer Robust Opportunities

The increasing adoption of industry 4.0 practices for improving single-day delivery along with reducing end-to-end turnaround time during the postal delivery will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

Presence of Lesser Skilled People to act as Market Restraint

The presence of lesser-skilled people for installing, operating, and designing, huge cost needed in initial investment and maintenance, and introduction of digitalization may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Postal Automation System Market Segmentation

The postal automation system market is bifurcated based on components, technology, and application.

By application, the government postal will lead the market over the forecast period. Government postal services handle a significant amount of letters, emails, and flats; as a result, they will have the greatest CAGR during the predicted period. The segment is anticipated to maintain a CAGR of 9.44% over the forecast period.

By technology, the delivery barcode sorter will dominate the market over the forecast period. Owing to technological advances, the industries are introducing newer technology for reducing workload.

By components, the hardware segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the use of hardware for sorting & sequencing based on volume and shape.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak & the ensuing lockdown limitations compelled firms of all sizes to embrace remote working methods, which pushed the businesses to undergo digital transformation in a number of end verticals. Also, the pandemic had a good effect on the market because at the start of 2020, the volume of shipments saw a large increase. However, as travel limitations were put in place, many businesses switched to automating their postal systems, thereby ending all human labor-related activity. Businesses were prompted to switch to the automated postal systems by the lockout. As a result of government tight regulations that made it difficult for businesses to operate, many enterprises employed postal automation to cut labor expenses.

Postal Automation System Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head Postal Automation System Market

North America is anticipated to have substantial expansion in the postal automation system market and grabs the utmost market share in the forecast period. It is projected that the U.S. and Canada will lead the market growth for postal automation systems. Also, the area has an established infrastructure that permits greater device penetration and subsequently improves connectivity. This is anticipated to have a significant impact on the market for postal automation systems. Technological improvements and the rising need for industrial automation within North America are largely to blame for the market expansion of postal automation systems in that continent. Further factors boosting the development of the postal automation system include the region's increasing urbanization and technical improvements. Another important reason propelling the expansion within the region is the rise in demand for digital technology.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Postal Automation System Market

In comparison to other regions, Asia Pacific is likely to have considerably faster adoption of postal automation systems and to develop at the best CAGR in the forecast period. The market for postal automation systems in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow more quickly in terms of revenue due to rising need for automation and expanding innovation in nations like Japan, China, and India. This is due to the presence of important firms in the area such NEC Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Logistics, Inc. and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Company (Japan). A highly advanced e-commerce logistics sector is now necessary for the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector in nations like Japan, China, & India.

Also, there are several potential for the postal automation systems to flourish in the Asia Pacific region due to rising BFSI sector demand. The region has seen an increase in the use of automation at all levels, from governmental organizations to private businesses. Leading the way in technical development are nations like China and Japan. Furthermore, major manufacturers of postal automation systems, such Fujitsu Ltd., China Post Group Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Toyota Industries Corp., Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation, are well-represented in these nations. Due to the rising demand from multinational businesses operating in numerous places around the world for automated systems, the region is anticipated to have considerable growth during the projection period.

