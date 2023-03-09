Global Affinity Ligands Market Report 2023: A $355.45 Billion Market by 2028 - Focus on Antibodies, Ig Binding Proteins, Lectins, Enzymes

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Affinity Ligands Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Type (Antibodies, Ig Binding Proteins, Lectins, Enzymes, Others), End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Affinity Ligands market was valued at USD 170.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.15% between 2023 and 2028

The report presents the analysis of Affinity Ligands Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The rising demand for affinity ligands in several applications, including protein purification, drug development, and diagnostic testing, is driving up demand for Affinity Ligands.



Antibodies were the first (and continue to be the most popular) affinity ligand technology, and they are used in a variety of applications such as manufacturing solutions, research techniques, diagnostics, and therapeutic approaches. Antibodies account for 60.75% of the overall market share by type segment in 2021.



Demand for innovative affinity ligands such as aptamers is also being driven by the development of affinity ligands with increased binding affinity, simpler manufacturing processes, and cheaper production costs.



The most prominent use of Affinity Ligand is affinity chromatography, which is a separation process based upon a particular interaction between the analyte of interest and a ligand that is covalently attached to a resin. It is a simple, rapid, selective, and efficient protein purification method that can purify tens of thousands of folds in a single step.



The Americas Region acquires a majority share of the affinity ligands market in 2021 due to robust R&D investment and the presence of top life science enterprises in the region.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $209.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $355.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Companies Profiled in the Report

Repligen Corp.

Aptamer Group

Abcam Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Kaneka Corporation

Proteintech

EpigenTek

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd

Scope of the Report

End Uses

Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Diagnostics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Research Tools, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Type

Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Ig Binding Proteins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Lectins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Enzymes, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Affinity Ligands Market

3.2 Global Affinity Ligands Market: Ecosystem Analysis

3.2.1 Affinity Ligands Positioning and Target Molecule

3.2.2 Lectin affinity Ligands: Properties and Sources

3.2.3 Technology matrix of key Affinity Ligand Companies

3.3 Global Affinity Ligands Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Affinity Ligands Market



4. Global Affinity Ligands Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.1 Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses

5.5 Americas Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type

5.6 Americas Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Country



6. Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.1 Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses

6.5 Europe Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type

6.6 Europe Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Country



7 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7.1 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses

7.5 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type

7.6 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Country



8. Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8.1 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses

8.5 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Global Affinity Ligands Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

10.2 Value Chain Analysis

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Model



11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Affinity Ligands Market

11.4 Company Profiles



