Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the Inaugural List of “Forty Over 40”

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces the inaugural “Forty Over 40” list, which showcases strong, passionate leaders in the hospitality industry who are age 40 plus.

For the first time, Hotel Management opened up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true talent forty or over that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field.

More than 115 nominations were received, and 40 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

  1. Kurt Alexander, President, Omni Hotels & Resorts
  2. Mark Alvarez, Chief People & Culture Officer, HP Hotels
  3. Matthew Barba, Chief Operating Officer, Charlestowne Hotels
  4. Sam Barnwell, Vice President Operations & Development, Hotel Investment Services
  5. Alycia Bilbrey, Regional Director of Operations, National Hospitality Services
  6. Rik Blyth, Vice President & General Manager, La Fonda on the Plaza
  7. John Brewster, Chief Engineer, SpringHill Suites Franklin (Tenn.) Cool Springs
  8. Lynda Campbell, Vice President of Operations, 5 Senses Hospitality
  9. Brian Cooke, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Driftwood Hospitality
  10. Liz Dahlager, Executive Vice President, Mereté Hotel Management
  11. Carol Davies, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Driftwood Hospitality Management
  12. David Duncan, CEO & President, First Hospitality
  13. Sarah Eustis, Founder & CEO, Main Street Hospitality
  14. Jenni Gaherty, Regional Director of Sales, HHM
  15. Gary Gobin, Director of Operations, hihotels by Hospitality International
  16. David Gould, President of Operations, Superhost Hospitality
  17. Tinisha Green, Revenue Strategist, Crown Hotel & Travel Management
  18. Felicia Haynes, Director of Sales, Embassy Suites Memphis
  19. Rhett Hirko, Senior VP, Revenue Optimization & Distribution, Preferred Travel Group
  20. Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America & Historic Hotels Worldwide
  21. Brent Jackson, President, Jackson Hotel Management
  22. Sue James, Senior Director, Hilton Worldwide Sales Asia, Hilton
  23. Thomas Kirkland, CEO & Founder, TEKMAK Development
  24. Willis Loughhead, General Manager, The Algonquin Hotel, Times Square
  25. Simon Mais, Chief Operating Officer, EOS Hospitality
  26. David Mariotti, Area General Manager, Remington Hotels
  27. James Meminger, Vice President of eCommerce, HHM
  28. Brian Mock, General Manager, Ideal Hospitality
  29. Kirk Pederson, President, Sightline Hospitality
  30. Jack Poling, General Manager, Hampton Inn Wheeling
  31. Michelle Sedlak, Area Director of Sales, Aimbridge Hospitality
  32. Daymain Smith, CEO & Founder, Synergy Hospitality Group
  33. Richard Squires, Managing Partner, Lennox Capital Partners
  34. Samantha Stallings, Corporate Director – Sales & Culture, HD-Hospitality
  35. Lisa Starks, Director of Human Resources, Crestline Hotels & Resorts
  36. Carolina Torres, Area Director of Sales & Marketing, Economos Properties
  37. Kirt Trivedi, President & Managing Partner, Anant Operations
  38. Hubert Viriot, CEO, YOTEL
  39. Mihir Wankawala, Managing Director, The Wankawala Organization
  40. Shanna Wright, Vice President of Distribution Services, Red Roof

“Millennials—and now those even younger—have received much attention as of late for their contributions to the industry, but Gen X and above are still in the prime of their careers,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “HM’s inaugural Forty Over 40 project celebrates some of the most amazing over-40 hoteliers in the business today, ranging from general managers and directors of sales up to CEOs and company founders. We are so excited to present this group to the industry at large and are happy to announce that it will be an annual project going forward. Congratulations to our first Forty Over 40 winners!“

The 2023 “Forty Over 40” winners are featured in the March print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

