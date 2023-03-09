SatoshiChain Brings Bitcoin to DeFi; Announces Mainnet Launch Date and Upcoming Airdrops

Victoria, Seychelles, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SatoshiChain, the blockchain platform that brings Bitcoin to DeFi, has announced that its Mainnet will officially launch on June 1st, 2023. The launch marks a significant milestone for SatoshiChain and its community, as it enables users to fully utilize the blockchain's features and benefits, including decentralized applications and smart contracts.

"We are thrilled to announce the official launch date of the SatoshiChain Mainnet," said Christopher Kuntz, a co-founder of SatoshiChain. "Our team has been working tirelessly on this project for quite some time, intent on bridging the gap between bitcoin and EVM chains in a way that is not only fast and secure but also user-friendly and developer-friendly at the same time."

SatoshiChain is designed to enable fast, secure, and low-cost transactions while supporting a range of use cases, including DeFi, gaming, supply chain management, and more, with all transactions, gas fees, and smart contracts powered by bridged BTC as the base layer token. The Mainnet will be fully compatible with EVM-compatible blockchains, allowing users to easily migrate their Ethereum-based decentralized applications to the SatoshiChain platform. The platform also provides users with a suite of resources to build and deploy their own decentralized applications.

Prior to the Mainnet launch, SatoshiChain is launching the Incentivized Testnet: an airdrop of SatoshiChain Governance tokens ($SC) for early adopters and Testnet participants. The airdrop is a way to reward the community for their support and participation in the development and testing of the chain. Users who participated in the airdrop process by completing various tasks before the Mainnet launch will be eligible to receive $SC tokens. Details about the Incentivized Testnet and airdrop are available on the SatoshiChain website and social media channels.

SatoshiChain's commitment to creating a decentralized future is reflected in its efforts to provide a reliable and efficient blockchain platform that is accessible to everyone with the goal of multi-chain interoperability. With the initial Mainnet launch, SatoshiChain is taking a significant step towards achieving this goal.

About SatoshiChain

SatoshiChain is a blockchain platform that enables fast, secure, and low-cost transactions while supporting decentralized applications and smart contracts with bridged bitcoin as the base layer token. The platform is fully compatible with EVM-compatible blockchains, making it easy for users to migrate their decentralized applications from other platforms. SatoshiChain is committed to creating a decentralized future by providing a reliable and efficient blockchain platform that is accessible to everyone.

To learn more about SatoshiChain and get involved, please visit the website at https://satoshichain.net/