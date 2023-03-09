Optoro and Locus Robotics Team Up to Deliver Fully Integrated, High-Volume End-to-End Reverse Logistics Solution

WASHINGTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro, Inc. , the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses and distribution centers, announce a strategic partnership to provide a fully integrated, robust, and highly scalable software and robotics automation solution for high-volume retail ecommerce returns processing.



Optoro’s returns technology platform seamlessly integrates with Locus’s industry-leading autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) solution to turn order returns – whose numbers typically increase substantially during the holiday season – into a strategic advantage. By using data science and real-time decision-making automation to determine the best path for each returned item, the technology-powered returns solutions can improve efficiency, maximize repurchases and recovery, reduce labor costs, and reduce environmental waste – allowing retailers to focus on forward fulfillment while offering the best customer experience.

“Partnering with Locus enables us to deliver a proven robotics automation solution that is well positioned to meet the high throughput demands of today’s return centers,” said Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer at Optoro. “Together, we can help retailers move inventory faster and more efficiently through the supply chain, cut costs, minimize their environmental impact, and improve the customer experience.”

Locus’s industry-leading robotics automation solution enables operators to easily manage large-scale AMR fleets to speed up returns processing, minimize restocking challenges, and lower labor costs by seamlessly scaling up and down whenever demand changes. The Locus solution delivers enterprise-level, large scale ecommerce automation that is ideal for high throughput, 24/7 operations, deployed in both single-level and multi-level mezzanine environments.

"Returns and reverse logistics have historically been high-volume, high-cost functions that are typically quite complicated. We believe our partnership with Optoro will provide 3PLs, retailers, warehouse operators, and others a repeatable, efficient, and proven solution,” said Al Dekin, chief revenue officer at Locus Robotics. “During the recent peak season, Locus had several sites operating more than 500 LocusBots apiece, and dozens of others with more than 100 bots each. Our experience and success in deploying large fleets not only instills the confidence our customers require, but the speed at which we can deploy is equally critical.”

As ecommerce keeps growing, increased order volumes mean a corresponding increase in returns. According to the National Retail Federation, US retail returns totaled $816B in 2022, with ecommerce returns totaling $212B, both more than doubled their totals from 2019. From product returns to refurbishment and repairs, to recycling of packaged materials, and disposing of end-of-life products, reverse logistics involves many areas across the organization, including returns management, sales, finance, warehousing, logistics, recycling management, and environmental compliance. It is also a critical element of the customer experience.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. Supporting over 100+ of the world’s top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today’s fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

About Optoro

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retailers and brands, using data science and real-time decision-making automation to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From an easy online customer returns portal, to warehouse processing and resale software, we offer powerful solutions to improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Leading retailers and brands – including American Eagle, Best Buy, Staples, and IKEA – trust Optoro’s technology to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chain. Learn more about Optoro's solutions at www.optoro.com .