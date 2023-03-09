Freedom of Mobility Forum Announces Agenda, Panelists for

March 29 Live Debate

An international panel of six selected to debate the environmental, social and financial costs of providing accessible, safe, and sustainable freedom of mobility

The six panelists, representing business, youth, climate experts, civil society, labor and social dialogue, maintain a passion to preserve freedom of mobility for everyone - but present different visions

2023 ‘Topic of the Year’ − In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?





AMSTERDAM, March 9, 2023 – The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, announced the agenda and panelists for the March 29 live digital debate: ”In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

The live digital debate will be webcast starting at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT and brings together a diverse range of representatives from business, youth, climate experts, civil society, labor and social dialogue for an open debate about the facts, challenges and solutions for preserving freedom of movement for all in the context of climate change and a decarbonized world. The resulting exchanges are expected to be lively, as the participants maintain a passion to preserve freedom of mobility for everyone - but present different visions.

Agenda, Sectors/Panelists and Facilitator (All times CEST)

2:30 p.m. Overview of Panelists and Facilitator

2:40 p.m. Understanding the Facts

3:05 p.m. Discussing the Challenges

3:30 p.m. Exploring the Solutions

3:55 p.m. Open Q&A

4:25 p.m. Wrap-up & Closing

The following panelists have been proposed through the vote of the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board:



Business Community

Carlos Tavares (Portugal), CEO, Stellantis; Co-chair of the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board

Youth

Temilade Salami (Nigeria), Founder, EcoChampions; Member of the UNESCO SDG4Youth Network

Climate Experts

Yamina Saheb (Algeria), Author, The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Senior Energy Policy Analyst, OpenExp

Civil Society

Benjamin Welle (USA), Director, Integrated Transport & Innovation, WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities

Måns Nilsson (Sweden), Executive Director, Stockholm Environment Institute

Labor and Social Dialogue

Devesh Shah (India), CEO, Grassroot Trading Network for Women

Event Facilitator - Cecilia R. Edwards, Partner, Wavestone

Wavestone, as Forum facilitator, has onboarded a voluntary panel of experts to serve as constructive challengers on facts and figures underlying the debate. The panel of experts will also contribute to the curated content that will be made available after the debate.

Participate in the Live Digital Debate:

The Freedom of Mobility Forum aims to foster an open fact-based discussion and invites the audience to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session. To access the live webcast event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/

Post Forum

Following the debate, the Freedom of Mobility Forum will publish key takeaways for stakeholders to leverage in their respective sectors on freedomofmobilityforum.org. The platform serves as a source of information and curated content related to the ‘Topic of the Year’ in between annual editions of the Forum.

To follow the Forum, visit https://www.freedomofmobilityforum.org/en/follow-us

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org

