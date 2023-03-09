Microbiology Testing Market to be Worth $21.4 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Microbiology Testing Market by Product (PCR, Mass Spectrometer, HPLC, Stainer, Incubator, Microscopes, Kits, Reagents), Microorganism (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus), Application (Pharmaceutical, F&B, Environment, Cosmetic), and End User - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the global microbiology testing market is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Microbiology tests are conducted in various industries such as pharmaceutical, diagnostic, food & beverage, cosmetic, and other industries to detect and restrict harmful microorganisms. The report covers various microbiology testing products offered by key companies in the market, such as laboratory instruments and analyzers; kits and reagents; and other products (petri dishes, pipettes, swabs, sterile pack bottles, and plates, among others) to detect various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, virus, and protozoa. The microbiology testing products are majorly used by hospitals and diagnostic labs, analytical and quality laboratories, and academic and research institutes. The growth of this market is driven by the rising burden of infectious diseases and outbreaks of epidemics, stringent regulations for microbial contamination in pharmaceutical and food & beverage manufacturing, technological advancements in microbiology testing, and the increasing private-public funding for research on infectious diseases.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Microbiology Testing Market

The key players operating in the microbiology testing market experienced an initial shrinkage in the market due to uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market shrinkage was mainly due to operational restrictions imposed on various industries globally. An initial market shrinkage was also seen in the diagnostic industry, with a steep fall in patient volumes. However, after initial shrinkage, microbiology testing emerged as a crucial tool in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. With increasing health safety concerns amid COVID-19, there is an increased demand for microbiology testing in various industries, including pharmaceutical, diagnostic, food & beverage, cosmetic, and other industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced industries to adopt more stringent Total Quality Assurance (TQA) policies, due to which key companies operating the microbiology testing market observed a significant increase in demand for microbiology testing products and services. Many countries have loosened the restrictions due to a low number of new COVID-19 infections and a rising number of people vaccinated against the disease.

Various industries have started to work normally, which is creating demand for microbiology testing products and services. Thus, it can be concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global microbiology testing market and created growth opportunities for the key players operating in this market.

The global microbiology testing market is segmented by Product (Laboratory Instruments and Analyzers; Kits and Reagents; and Other Products), Microorganism Type (Bacteria, Fungi, and Other Microorganism Types), Application (Pharmaceutical Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Food and Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetic Testing, and Other Applications), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs, Analytical and Quality Laboratories, and Academic & Research Institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the global microbiology testing market is segmented into laboratory instruments and analyzers; kits, stains, culture, media, and reagents; and other products. In 2023, the laboratory instruments and analyzers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. The laboratory instruments and analyzers segment is further sub-segmented into microbial identification systems, PCR systems, mass spectrometers, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, laminar air flow systems, microbial air samplers, stainers, culture media systems, cell/colony counters, media preparators, incubators, autoclave, microscopes, and other instruments and analyzers.

Based on microorganism type, the global microbiology testing market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, and other microorganism types. In 2023, the bacteria segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. Bacterial contamination is the most common type of contamination in many industries. For example, bacteria such as Bacillus cereus, Campylobacter, Clostridium perfringens, and E. coli affect food safety negatively.

Bacterial contamination is the most common cause of food poisoning. Thus, food manufacturing companies need to strictly comply with GMP guidelines and take additional efforts to ensure that the food is processed in hygienic conditions and free from microbial contaminations. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the large number of foodborne diseases caused by bacteria and stringent regulations for bacterial contamination in food & beverage manufacturing.

Based on application, the global microbiology testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical testing, diagnostic testing, food & beverage testing, environmental testing, cosmetic testing, and other applications. In 2023, the diagnostic testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising burden of infectious diseases and outbreaks of epidemics, technological advancements in microbiology testing, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and improving healthcare expenditure.

Based on end user, the global microbiology testing market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic labs, analytical and quality laboratories, and academic & research institutes. In 2023, the hospitals and diagnostic labs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the large prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, malaria, dengue, gastrointestinal infections, tuberculosis, and HIV; rising adoption of laboratory instruments in hospitals and diagnostic labs; and technological advancements in microbiology testing automation.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa). In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. The large share of this market is primarily attributed to the large prevalence of infectious diseases, stringent GMP regulation for the manufacturing industry, high penetration of advanced microbiology testing products, and well-established distribution channel for microbiology testing products.

Some of the key companies operating in the global microbiology testing market are bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Microbiology Testing Market, by Product

Laboratory Instruments and Analyzers Microbial Identification Systems PCR Systems Mass Spectrometers High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Systems Laminar Air Flow Systems Microbial Air Samplers Stainer Cell/Colony Counters Media Preparators Incubators Autoclave Microscopes Other Laboratory Instruments and Analyzers

Kits and Reagents

Other Products

(Note – Other Laboratory Instruments and Analyzers include Centrifuges and pH Meters, Others include Petri Dishes, Pipettes, Swabs, Sterile Pack Bottles, Plates, Stackers, Droppers, Slides, Collection & Transport Systems, Loops & Needles, Colony Spreader, Autoclave Bags, Racks, And Antibiotic Detection Discs)

Microbiology Testing Market, by Microorganism Type

Bacteria

Fungi

Other Microorganism Types

(Note- Other Microorganism Types include Viruses and Protozoa)

Microbiology Testing Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Food and Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Cosmetic Testing

Other Applications

(Note – Other Applications include Chemical Testing and Veterinary Testing)

Microbiology Testing Market, by End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs

Analytical and Quality Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Microbiology Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East & Africa



