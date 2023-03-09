Global Autoinjectors Intellectual Property Landscape Report 2023: More than 11,000 Patents have Been Filed / Granted by Stakeholders

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors: Intellectual Property Landscape, Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claims Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report captures some of the key R&D-related trends and provides competitive intelligence on intellectual property in the field of autoinjectors.
The "Autoinjectors: Intellectual Property Landscape" report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents), describing the various types of autoinjectors and their components intended to offer safety features and patient compliance during self-administration of drugs.
The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel workbook and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain.
Amongst the various self-injection devices, autoinjectors have steadily gained prominence, especially for the treatment of emergency and chronic conditions. However, there are several challenges associated with such devices, such as safety issues, human errors and dosing errors.
In order to overcome the aforementioned challenges, players are engaged in the development of cutting-edge technology, such as feedback systems in autoinjectors that track the injection process of therapies.
Presently, close to 80 autoinjectors are available in the market, of which nearly 40% are accessible in combination with therapeutics and have disposable components. In addition, a significant increase in the research and development efforts for reusable autoinjectors has been observed.
This can be attributed to the fact that the development of reusable or multi chambered autoinjectors is likely to reduce the cost of therapy for patients. It is worth mentioning that more than 11,000 patents have been filed / granted by the stakeholders related to autoinjectors.
As a result, the intellectual capital around reusable components, reusable autoinjectors and associated methods of use has also grown, indicating the cost saving potential of the autoinjectors. Given these trends, it is crucial to monitor both the pockets of creativity and the white spaces that signal areas with a high potential for innovation.
Scope of the Report
Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
An analytical perspective of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to autoinjectors, since 1973. An in-depth analysis of published IP documents, representing unique patent families across various global jurisdictions, featuring insightful inferences related to both historical and recent R&D trends within this niche, but rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.
Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions
An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases used to describe autoinjectors (and affiliated products) that are either already available in the market, or under development. The analysis also includes details on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to identify other relevant IP search terms and establish relationships between prior art search expressions), and other related trends.
Patent Valuation Analysis
A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the key members of unique patent families captured in the report, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in value associated with the gross domestic product (GDP) of a particular region).
Patentability and Freedom to Operate
A systematic approach to identifying relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents (representative of unique patent families), by defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, in order to assess the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpoint jurisdictions wherein new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.
Analysis of Patent Applications
A detailed summary of the various patent applications (representative of unique patent families) that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis classified the intellectual capital in terms of innovation and type of innovation (such as a product class, enabling technologies or method of use), thereby, offering the means to identify active arenas of research and assess innovation-specific IP filing trends.
Analysis of Granted Patents
An analysis of the granted patents (representative of unique patent families) across different global jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted IP into relevant categories (namely type of innovation and innovation) to help develop a detailed perspective on the diversity of intellectual capital (having marketing exclusivity) related to autoinjectors, and the assessing likelihood for innovators to enter into promising research areas.
Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces
An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature (representative of unique patent families) and their affiliated families, offering the means to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic IP classification approach, mentioned earlier); the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces (based on innovation and type of innovation) in this field of research.
Claim Analysis
One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents (representative of unique patent families) in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with the preamble, type of patent (product patent or method patent), type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).
