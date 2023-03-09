Global Autoinjectors Intellectual Property Landscape Report 2023: More than 11,000 Patents have Been Filed / Granted by Stakeholders

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors: Intellectual Property Landscape, Featuring Historical and Contemporary Patent Filing Trends, Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation Analysis, Patentability, Freedom to Operate, Pockets of Innovation, Existing White Spaces, and Claims Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report captures some of the key R&D-related trends and provides competitive intelligence on intellectual property in the field of autoinjectors.

The "Autoinjectors: Intellectual Property Landscape" report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property (IP) documents (featuring granted patents, patent applications and other documents), describing the various types of autoinjectors and their components intended to offer safety features and patient compliance during self-administration of drugs.

The insights generated in this report have been presented across two deliverables, namely a MS Excel workbook and a MS PowerPoint deck, summarizing the ongoing activity in this domain.

Amongst the various self-injection devices, autoinjectors have steadily gained prominence, especially for the treatment of emergency and chronic conditions. However, there are several challenges associated with such devices, such as safety issues, human errors and dosing errors.

In order to overcome the aforementioned challenges, players are engaged in the development of cutting-edge technology, such as feedback systems in autoinjectors that track the injection process of therapies.

Presently, close to 80 autoinjectors are available in the market, of which nearly 40% are accessible in combination with therapeutics and have disposable components. In addition, a significant increase in the research and development efforts for reusable autoinjectors has been observed.

This can be attributed to the fact that the development of reusable or multi chambered autoinjectors is likely to reduce the cost of therapy for patients. It is worth mentioning that more than 11,000 patents have been filed / granted by the stakeholders related to autoinjectors.

As a result, the intellectual capital around reusable components, reusable autoinjectors and associated methods of use has also grown, indicating the cost saving potential of the autoinjectors. Given these trends, it is crucial to monitor both the pockets of creativity and the white spaces that signal areas with a high potential for innovation.

Scope of the Report

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

An analytical perspective of the various patents and affiliated IP documents that have been published related to autoinjectors, since 1973. An in-depth analysis of published IP documents, representing unique patent families across various global jurisdictions, featuring insightful inferences related to both historical and recent R&D trends within this niche, but rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions

An examination of IP literature, shortlisting key words and phrases used to describe autoinjectors (and affiliated products) that are either already available in the market, or under development. The analysis also includes details on the historical use of the aforementioned terms across different IP filings, key affiliated terms (which can be used to identify other relevant IP search terms and establish relationships between prior art search expressions), and other related trends.

Patent Valuation Analysis

A competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis of the key members of unique patent families captured in the report, taking into consideration important parameters, such as type of IP document, year of application, time to expiry, number of citations and jurisdiction (factoring in value associated with the gross domestic product (GDP) of a particular region).

Patentability and Freedom to Operate

A systematic approach to identifying relevant areas of innovation by analyzing published IP documents (representative of unique patent families), by defining the uniqueness of patented / patent pending innovations, in order to assess the scope of patentability in this domain, and pinpoint jurisdictions wherein new and / or modified claims may be filed without infringing on existing IP.

Analysis of Patent Applications

A detailed summary of the various patent applications (representative of unique patent families) that were filed across different jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis classified the intellectual capital in terms of innovation and type of innovation (such as a product class, enabling technologies or method of use), thereby, offering the means to identify active arenas of research and assess innovation-specific IP filing trends.

Analysis of Granted Patents

An analysis of the granted patents (representative of unique patent families) across different global jurisdictions and their relative value in the IP ecosystem. The analysis also features a meaningful classification system, segregating granted IP into relevant categories (namely type of innovation and innovation) to help develop a detailed perspective on the diversity of intellectual capital (having marketing exclusivity) related to autoinjectors, and the assessing likelihood for innovators to enter into promising research areas.

Pockets of Innovation and White Spaces

An insightful analysis of the various CPC codes used in published IP literature (representative of unique patent families) and their affiliated families, offering the means to identify historical and existing pockets of innovation (based on the functional area / industry described by the elaborate and systematic IP classification approach, mentioned earlier); the analysis also features a discussion on prevalent white spaces (based on innovation and type of innovation) in this field of research.

Claim Analysis

One of the objectives of the report was to analyze and summarize key inferences from the independent claims mentioned in granted, active patents (representative of unique patent families) in the dataset. Using a systematic segregation approach, we have analyzed trends associated with the preamble, type of patent (product patent or method patent), type of claim (open ended claim or closed ended claim) and key elements of a claim (individual aspects of an innovation that are covered in a singular claim).

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Above The Fold

Adar MedTech

AdrenaCard

Aguettant

Aijex Pharma

Air Force Medical University

Aktiv Pharma Group

Alcon

Alcyone Therapeutics

ALICE 123

ALK-Abello

Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)

Alza

Amgen

Amorepacific

AngioDynamics

Anhui Hongyu Wuzhou Medical Manufacturer

Anhui Yuandong Biological Technology

Ansan College of Technology

Antares Pharma

APS Injector

Aptar

Ares Trading

Arrow Medical

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

Astra Meditech

Autoject Systems

Avant

B. Braun Melsungen

Bang & Olufsen Medicom

Banza Stamping Industry

Battelle Memorial Institute

Bayer

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems

Beijing Runmei Yuzhiguang Medical Beauty

Beijing Tianneng Sunny Science & Technology

Beijing Yangshi Haohua Technology And Trade

Beilun People's Hospital

Benchmark Internet Group

Berpu Medical Technology

Berry Global

Bespack (acquired by Resipharm)

Biocon

Biocorp

Biocorp Production

BioFront Technologies

Biogen

Bioject Medical Technologies

Bioworld Technology

Birya Biotech

Blue Lead Medical

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brovedani

California Institute of Technology

Cambridge Biostability

Cambridge Consultants

Camurus

Carebay Europe

CC Biotech

CCBio

Changhai Hospital

Changzhou Kangxin Medical Instruments

Chemprotect

Chengdu Antejin Biotech

Chengdu Kechuang Jiasi Technology

Chengdu TCWY New Energy Technology

Chinese Metering University

Chongqing Haodeyi Information Technology

Chongqing Zhongdian Dayu Satellite Application Tech Institute

Chungbuk National University

Chungjin Biotech

Cilag

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Clearside Biomedical

ConnectMeSmart

Consort Medical

Copernicus

Creare

Crossject

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daicel

Dankook University

DCA Design International

Difinity Solutions

DJ Medical

DNK Technologies

Dongguan Jinyue Electronic Technology

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Drone Delivery Canada

Duoject Medical Systems

Duphar International Research

E.L.M. Plastic

E3D Agricultural Cooperative Association

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Ebbvi Bajoteknolodzhi Ltd

Elan Pharma International

Elcam Medical Agricultural Cooperative Association

Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg

Emperra E-Health Technologies

Enable Injections

EOFLOW

Epson

Equidyne Systems

Eunsung Global

EVEON

E-WHA Meditech

Falcon Medical

Feldreich Caro Ruiz

Felton International

Fi-Tek

Flextronics

Foshan University

Foshan Yaboli Technology

FPIN (Family Physicians Inquiries Network)

Future Injection Technology

Fuzhou Lian Qi Intelligent Technology

GadLight

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Gansu ChanGee Bio-Pharmaceutical

Genentech

Genesis MedTech

Gifthealth

GlaxoSmithKline

Gold NanoTech

GTG Wellness

Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital

H&B Electronic

Hangzhou Lanbishi Trade

Hangzhou MED Technology

Haselmeier

Haselmeier (A part of Medmix)

Health Ricerca E Sviluppo

Healthcare Triangle

Henan Hengfei Biological Technology

Henke Sass Wolf

Henry Schein

HIOS

Hoffman La Roche

Hospira (A part of Pfizer)

Huayang Electrical Appliance

Huazhong University of Science and Technology

HuBioMed

Huizhou Minglong Technology

Human & Biz

Humboldt Solutions

Hunan Xialong Medical Instrument Manufacturing

Huzhou University

Inject Pharma

IntelliJect

Intervet International

Invivotek

Jabil Healthcare

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Acquired by Johnson & Johnson)

Jeisys Medical

Jiading District Central Hospital

Jiamusi University

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

Jiangxi Agricultural University

Jiangxi Yikang Medical Instrument

Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology

Johnson & Johnson

JSK Biomed

Juvaplus

Kailian Medical

Kaleo

Ki. Works Vietnam

Korea Institute of Industrial Technology

Krontek Farma

Kunming Pharmaceutical

Kyungpook National University

L + N - Plast - Vertrieb

Leopard Green & Partners

LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center

Logan Medical Devices

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme

Luna Health

Lundbeck

LUTZ

LynJohnston

MACH32

Magnetic Dynamic Technology

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Matsushita Electric Industrial

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Mcure

MDC Investments

Medical House

Medical Plastic Data Service

Medico

Medicom Innovation Partner (Acquired by Philips-Medisize)

Medihub Pharma

Medimech

MedImmune (a subsidiary of AstraZeneca)

Medimop Medical Projects

Medizin Labortechnik

Medmix

MegaGen

Menarini

Merck

Meridian Medical Technologies

Miaozhen Systems

Milestone Scientific

Mitsubishisteel

Muyuan Foodstuff

My Invu

Mylan (acquired by Viatris)

NA

Nanchang He Tong Trading

Nanjing Hexi Beauty Hospital

Nanjing Institute of Technology

Nanjing University

Nantong First People's Hospital

Nazhi Medical Equipment Xuzhou

NDM Technologies

Nemoto Kyorindo

New Injection Systems

NEXT Bio-Research Services

Ningbo First Hospital

Ningbo Life Medical Company

Ningbo Ruiai Product Design

Nipro

Nobelpharma

Nordson

Northwest University

Norton Healthcare

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

NPS Pharmaceuticals

Nuance Designs

Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

Oscillate Infotech

Osprey Medical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Oval Medical Technologies

Owen Mumford

PA Consulting

Packaging Technologies & Inspection

Painless Technologies

Panasonic Healthcare

Parentral Technologies

PediaMed Pharmaceuticals

Peking University Shenzhen Hospital

Pfizer

Pharma Consulting Group International

Pharmacia

Pharmacia & Upjohn

PharmaJet

Philips

Philosys

Pingliang Sanzhu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital

Pirouette Medical

Poke

PoongLim Pharmatech

Pos-T-Vac

Preciflex

PrimoJEX

Promisemed Medical Devices

Ptech

Pulse NeedleFree Systems

Qingdao Central Hospital

Qingdao HDMECH Intelligent Equipment

Qingdao Huaao Modern Medical Beauty

Qingdao University

Q-Med

Qualcomm Technologies

QuiO Technologies

Quzhou Feihe Animal Husbandry Technology

Quzhou Youcheng Medical Devices

RapidSOS

Raumedic

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regent's University London

Relevale

Rexam Pharma Le Verpilliere

Reyon Pharmaceutical

Robert Bosch

Rochester Area Consulting Engineers

Ryu Arm

Safety Syringe (A subsidiary of Becton Dickinson)

Sanofi

Sarcos

Schering

Schott Schweiz

Sciele Pharma Cayman

Second Military Medical University

Seedlings Life Science Ventures

Senetek

Seoul National University R&D Research Foundation

Seoul National University School of Dentistry

Shaanxi Ansen Medical Technology Development

Shaanxi Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospitals

Shaanxi Yifu Beauty Therapy Technology

Shaily Engineering Plastics

Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Shandong Wego Prefills Pharmaceutical Packaging

Shandong Xinchuang Biotechnology

Shandong Yixing Medical Devices

Shanghai Bayou Industry & Trade

Shanghai Changzheng Hospital

Shanghai Jiusen Medical Technology

Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group (KDL)

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments

Shanghai Muorange Medical Devices

Shanghai Skeqi Intelligent Equipment Technology

Shanghai Yaojia Medical Devices

Shanghai Youmitai Medical Technology

Shantou Wealy Medical Instrument

Shanxi Academy of Medical Sciences Shanxi Bethune Hospital

Shanxi Medical University

Shaoxing Jizhihui Information Technology

Shenzhen Anke High-tech

Shenzhen Boon Medical Supply

Shenzhen Maiwei BioTech

Shenzhen Mingjian Daily Necessities

Shenzhen Qianhai Kangqiyuan Technology

Shenzhen Ruige Medical Technology

Shenzhen Soga Technology

Shenzhen Weiqi Chemical

Shenzhen Xiaokong Communication Technology

Shenzhen Zhongke Jingyi Design

Shenzhen Zhongxing Technology Development

SHL Group

Shore Group

Showa Chemical

SID Technologies

Silcor Biomed

Sindolor

SongAm Unc

Southern Medical University

Specialized Health Products

Sterimatic Holdings

Sterling Winthrop Pharmaceuticals

Subot

Summit Street Medical

Surface Technology International (STI)

Survival Technologies

Suzhou Hanerxi Medical Device Development

Suzhou Hengrui Hongyuan Medical

Suzhou Jiashu Biomedical Technology

Suzuken

Syntex

Tact IP

Taizhou Qidian Machinery

TCB Medical Devices

Tebro Hindustan

Tech Group Europe

Tecpharma Licensing

Tel Hashomer Medical Research, Infrastructure and Services

Terumo

Teva Pharmaceuticals

The Japan Food Chemical Research Foundation

The Medical House Limited

The Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University

The Third Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang Chinese Medical University

Thomas Jefferson University

Tianjin Hanaco Medical

Tianjin Keruisheng Technology

Tianjin Puluoxian Science And Technology

Tianjin Yiteng Shengjie Medical Instrument

Tina Hetting Holding

Todo Kogyo

Tongji University

UCB Biopharma

Ulrich Medical USA

Union Medico

Unitract Syringe

University Hospitals Case Medical Center

University of Antwerp

University of Cape Town

University of Florida

University of Saskatchewan

University of South China

University of Washington

Valois

Valtronic

Verily

Vetter Pharma

Visionary Medical Supplies

Vita Invest Collective Foundation

W. L. Gore & Associates

Washington Biotechnology (WBI)

Wenzhou Medical University

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Virginia University

Weston Medical Publishing

White Innovation

Windgap Medical

Wockhardt

Wuhan Jinwansu Medical Equipment

Wuhu Tong Quan Electronic And Electrical Technology Enterprise

Wuxi Anzhizhuo Medical Treatment Robot

WuXi Biologics

Xi'an Polytechnic University

Xiangya Hospital

Xiaogan Kuixing Machinery Tech

Yih Hoong Enterprise

Yingtai (Suzhou) Medical Technology

YOFiMeter

Yonsei University

Youwo (Guangzhou) Medical Device

Ypsomed

Zaozhuang Dumi Information Technology

Zhejiang Kangrui Apparatus Technology

Zhejiang Kindly Medical Devices

Zhejiang Ocean University

Zhimai (Shanghai) Robot

