Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size To Hit US$ 64.8 Billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Imaging Equipment Market is estimated to reach around US$ 40.7 Billion in 2023 with the global market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach a revenue of around US$ 64.8 Billion by the end of 2033.



The Medical Imaging Equipment Market is an ever-evolving industry that plays a significant role in healthcare today. Medical imaging is used to diagnose and monitor the health of patients, allowing for early detection and prevention of many medical conditions. Medical imaging equipment consists of a variety of machines that use different methods to capture images from inside the body, including x-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound technology, and nuclear medicine.

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements are some of the major drivers propelling market growth. Furthermore, rising geriatric population across the world who are more prone to chronic diseases will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. The rising number of public and private investments by different governments across various countries also adds to the positive outlook on the market performance.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11215

The market is segmented by product type, technology, application, end-user, and region. The product type segment includes X-ray devices, ultrasound devices, MRI devices, CT scanners, nuclear imaging devices, and others. The technology segment includes digital imaging, 3D imaging, and others. The application segment includes cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, and others. The end-user segment includes hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.

Key Market Drivers:

The global medical imaging equipment market is primarily driven by the following factors:

Technological advancements : Advances in imaging technology have led to the development of more efficient and accurate imaging devices. For instance, the development of 3D imaging technology has enabled physicians to visualize the internal organs in greater detail, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and better treatment outcomes.

: Advances in imaging technology have led to the development of more efficient and accurate imaging devices. For instance, the development of 3D imaging technology has enabled physicians to visualize the internal organs in greater detail, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and better treatment outcomes. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases : The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders has increased the demand for medical imaging equipment. These devices play a critical role in the diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of these diseases.

: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders has increased the demand for medical imaging equipment. These devices play a critical role in the diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of these diseases. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures: The demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing due to their lower risk, reduced recovery time, and cost-effectiveness

Competition Landscape

Strategies employed by players operating in the market, such as partnerships between regional and major players are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Such partnerships and collaboration aid in increasing market growth and the provision of advanced yet affordable imaging devices.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.p.A

Positron Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems

Neurologica Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems and others

Some key instances of development include:

In Sept 2021 , BK Medical, a renowned player of advanced surgical imaging, was purchased by GE Healthcare from Altaris Capital Partners for $1.45 billion.

, BK Medical, a renowned player of advanced surgical imaging, was purchased by GE Healthcare from Altaris Capital Partners for $1.45 billion. In Sept 2021, the Velocity MRI system, an advanced, high-field open MRI, was introduced by Fujifilm Healthcare in Chicago at the annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America.

Get Full Access of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11215

Market Dynamics:

The global medical imaging equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures.

Technological advancements have led to the development of advanced imaging equipment, such as computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and ultrasound. These devices offer higher accuracy, resolution, and speed, thereby improving the quality of diagnostic imaging.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, is also driving the growth of the market. Medical imaging equipment is used for the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of these diseases.

The increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the growth of the market. With age, the risk of developing chronic diseases increases, leading to a higher demand for medical imaging equipment.

Segmentation:

The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

By product type , the market is segmented into X-ray equipment, ultrasound equipment, MRI equipment, CT scanners, nuclear imaging equipment, and others.

, the market is segmented into X-ray equipment, ultrasound equipment, MRI equipment, CT scanners, nuclear imaging equipment, and others. By application , the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, and others.

, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare services and rising geriatric population.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11215

The global medical imaging equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures. The market is highly competitive, with players focusing on developing advanced imaging equipment to gain a competitive edge. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare services and rising geriatric population.



Other Trending Reports:



Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com