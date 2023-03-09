English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 9 MARCH 2023 AT 5.30 P.M. EET

Enento's long-term financing agreement now linked with sustainability criteria

On 23 September 2022, Enento Group signed a new three-year financing agreement, consisting of EUR 150 million long-term loan and a EUR 30 million revolving credit facility. In addition to financial covenants, the agreements included an option to link the margin to sustainability criteria.

Today, Enento has agreed upon sustainability criteria with the lenders. The margin will increase or decrease and is dependent on how successful Enento is in reaching the three sustainability targets defined in the agreement:

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (environmental impact)

Increase employee loyalty (supporting sustainable workplace impact)

Increase customer loyalty for B2B customers (supporting sustainable services and business impact)





“The importance of the sustainability initiatives taken by companies has been emphasized for years and this is in the core of our strategy. These sustainability targets linked to the financing agreement show that we are committed to the ambitious goals connected to our sustainability work,” says CEO Jeanette Jäger.

The agreed targets are connected to Enento’s sustainability focus areas, which are presented in the latest Sustainability Review 2022 available at https://enento.com/sustainability/

OP Corporate Bank, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank were acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. OP Corporate Bank acted as Coordinator, Sustainability Coordinator and Agent in the transaction.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.