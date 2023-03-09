Unified Women’s Healthcare expands into Pennsylvania, Ohio markets

Tampa, Florida, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Women’s Healthcare (“Unified”), one of the largest women’s health companies in the United States, today announced its physician practice management business has entered the Pennsylvania and Ohio markets.

OB/GYN Associates of Erie has become Unified’s first affiliated practice in Pennsylvania and Ohio and has established the company’s presence in these states. With this strategic affiliation, Unified will support obstetrics and gynecology practices in 18 states and the District of Columbia that provide care for more than three million women annually.

"We are delighted to bring this exceptional medical group into our national network and expand our reach in the Northeast,” said Unified President OBGYN, Chris Sueling. “Unified is proud to bring resources, operational advancements and deep expertise to 2,600 clinicians across the country. We focus on the business of healthcare so our affiliated practices can focus on the delivery of healthcare."

“We anticipate years of mutual growth and success ahead as we work to advance our shared vision - for all women to have the best healthcare in the world.”

OB/GYN Associates of Erie provides comprehensive obstetrical, gynecological, preventive and well-woman care to more than 60,000 patients in the tri-state region surrounding Erie, Pennsylvania.

“Our practice is committed to ongoing innovation and bringing the latest technologies to patient care,” said OB/GYN Associates of Erie owner and lead physician Dr. Michael Scutella. “Affiliating with Unified will allow us to knowledge-share, leverage best practices and collaborate with physician colleagues across the country as the healthcare landscape evolves.”

About Unified Women’s Healthcare

Unified Women’s Healthcare is a leading women’s health company that strategically operates, affiliates, and invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients throughout every milestone and moment of their healthcare journey. Founded in 2009, Unified’s business affiliates support more than 2,500 providers across 22 markets in North America and remain an indispensable source of business knowledge and innovation to transform women’s healthcare. Its three businesses remain top in their field, including the largest OB-GYN physician practice management platform in the United States, the global pioneer in fertility treatment and science (CCRM Fertility), and the leading women’s maternity analytics platform that directly improves birth outcomes (Lucina), and the nation’s leading virtual menopause clinic provider (Gennev). For more information, visit unifiedwomenshealthcare.com.

About OB/GYN Associates of Erie

OB/GYN Associates of Erie offers a full range of obstetric and gynecological services, preventative health and well-woman care, along with on-site lab work, ultrasound and mammography services. A trusted health care partner in the community for more than 32 years, OB/GYN Associates of Erie is an innovative practice that brings a wide range of expertise and the latest technologies to patient care. They are proud of their focus on medical education and their legacy of caring for generations of women across the region. For more information, visit obgynoferie.com.