Assessment of India EdTech Market Assessment Report 2023: A $10.4 Billion Market by 2025 - Currently, there are 4,450+ Startups, Assisting Approximately 300 Million School Students

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of India's EdTech Sector 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EdTech market is expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2025. Currently there are more 4,450 edtech startups in the country which are assisting approximately 300 million school students.

India has one of the biggest higher education systems globally and enrolls over 70 million students. Also, over the past 20 years the country has created an additional capacity for over 40 million students.

Currently, the higher education sector spending amounts to over INR 46,200 crore and the sector is projected to witness an average annual growth of more than 18% to reach INR 232,500 crore by 2025.

India is the second largest market for e-learning behind only the United States (US), while having an internet penetration of just 16% (as compared to 84% in the US).

The unicorns in the sector include Byju's, Eruditus, Unacademy, PhysicsWallah, Lead, Upgrad, and Vedantu.

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Education Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Covid-19 Impact

1.4 Industry Speak

2. India EdTech Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance & Statistics

2.3 Union Budget 2020 - Key Points

2.4 Union Budget 2021 - Key Points

2.5 Union Budget 2022 - Key Points

2.6 Outlook

2.7 Industry Speak

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Byju's

3.2 Unacademy

3.3 Upgrad

3.4 Vedantu

List of Figures

India Revenue in the Online Learning Platforms (2017-2027 E, USD Billion)

India Education Technology Market Share, by Category (2020, %)

India Education Sector Market Size (FY16- FY19, INR Crore)

India Average Annual Household Spending on Education (1993-94 to 2025-26E, INR)

India Literacy Rate (2001-2020, %)

India Value of Online Education Market by Category (2016, million USD)

India Education Market by Category (2016, %)

India Number of Higher Educational Institutions, by Type (FY 2018 & FY 2019)

List of Tables

India Revenue in the Online Learning Platforms (2017-2027 E, USD Billion)

India Education Technology Market Share, by Category (2020, %)

India Education Sector Market Size (FY16- FY19, INR Crore)

India Average Annual Household Spending on Education (1993-94 to 2025-26E, INR)

India Literacy Rate (2001-2020, %)

India Value of Online Education Market by Category (2016, million USD)

India Education Market by Category (2016, %)

India Number of Higher Educational Institutions, by Type (FY 2018 & FY 2019)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u03lse

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.