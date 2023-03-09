MICHELLE WARGO NAMED AN HONOREE IN RAGAN’S PRESTIGIOUS TOP WOMEN IN COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE CLASS OF 2023

Orlando, Florida, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelle Wargo, Director of Communications for Community Legal Services has been named a Dynamic Do-er in the Ragan Communications Top Women in Communications, Class of 2023. Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Awards celebrates the female communications professionals who are mentors to future generations, who hold truth to power when necessary and are newcomers excited to make their mark on the industry.

Honorees were recognized at a special award celebration on February 28 at the City Winery in New York City.

Wargo said, “It is an honor to have been nominated by my co-workers for this award and to be recognized among such an impressive group of women."

An excerpt of her accomplishments, posted in a special profile on Ragan’s news website says, “Reaching clients in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of an emergency rental and housing crisis created a special challenge for CLS... Wargo put together distinct and targeted marketing campaigns for multiple grantors... Her campaigns were so successful in reaching the right clients at the right time that CLS was awarded more funds to advertise its services halfway through the grant period.”

CLS Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, “We are very proud of Michelle and her impact. Her innovative use of media is really reinventing how legal aids effectively reach the people we serve in a fiscally responsible way.”

About Community Legal Services

CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.

Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

