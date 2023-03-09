The quest for ethical artificial intelligence: Dr. Timnit Gebru presents on ethics in artificial intelligence at INVENTURE$ 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timnit Gebru, PhD is coming to INVENTURE$ 2023 in Calgary, May 31 – June 2. She will address attendees from the center stage as a keynote speaker on Thursday, June 1, speaking about the convergence of ethics and artificial intelligence.



Consider how artificial intelligence intersects with privacy, surveillance, bias, and discrimination. Should companies be allowed to use facial recognition software in their course of business? How do we safeguard our data and our privacy? What about learned or inherited bias? Dr. Gebru, an expert in the area of ethical artificial intelligence, will address these issues and many more in her presentation.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Dr. Timnit Gebru participate in this year’s INVENTURE$ conference,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “INVENTURE$ tackles the tough questions and addresses issues at the forefront of technology, innovation and industry. Join me in Calgary, Alberta – this June – and learn something new from speakers just like Dr. Gebru.”

Timnit Gebru is the founder and executive director of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR). Prior to that she was fired by Google in December 2020 for raising issues of discrimination in the workplace, where she was serving as co-lead of the Ethical AI research team. She received her PhD from Stanford University, and did a postdoc at Microsoft Research, New York City in the FATE (Fairness Accountability Transparency and Ethics in AI) group, where she studied algorithmic bias and the ethical implications underlying projects aiming to gain insights from data.

Dr. Timnit also co-founded Black in AI [blackinai.org], a nonprofit that works to increase the presence, inclusion, visibility and health of Black people in the field of AI, and is on the board of AddisCoder [addiscoder.com], a nonprofit dedicated to teaching algorithms and computer programming to Ethiopian highschool students, free of charge. She has received a number of awards including the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Pioneer award and has appeared on a number of notable lists including Nature's 10 and Time 100.

INVENTURE$ is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, INVENTURE$ is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $899 at https://inventurescanada.com/