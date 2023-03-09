Teranet Inc. and MyClosing/Anderson Sinclair announce SureFund™ Integration to Streamline Real Estate Closings

Toronto, Ontario, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet Inc., Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services and platform modernization, is pleased to announce the first real estate practice management integration of its SureFund™ digital payout solution with MyClosing™, the leading digitally-enabled real estate closing service powered by Anderson Sinclair PC.

The SureFund integration is perfectly suited to MyClosing's own technology platform and will greatly enhance their team's ability to complete real estate transactions securely and efficiently. To improve workflows, eliminate duplication, and increase productivity, the MyClosing/Anderson Sinclair team opted to initially deploy SureFund deal preparation technology. Further adoption of SureFund's array of integration options, including the addition of reliable and convenient funds transfer functionality, will be an important part of delivering exceptional client experience for MyClosing/Anderson Sinclair in the future.

The ease with which SureFund seamlessly connected with MyClosing demonstrates Teranet’s deep experience in platform and registry technology integration. SureFund is enabled for quick, modular, and scalable integration with any real estate practice management platform, paving the way for the secure transfer of funds when closing a real estate transaction.

"SureFund helps legal professionals leverage technology to work more efficiently, and we are excited to connect the solution to MyClosing," said Dil Grewal, Senior Vice President, Registry and Property Solutions at Teranet. "This extension of their technology stack adds substantive value to their real estate closing workflow."

The Executive Chairman of MyClosing, Gary Mooney, KC said, “We are delighted to join Teranet in taking this next step to make the real estate transaction process simpler and more transparent for all the players in the real estate supply chain.”

Developed to address a pressing need to modernize real estate payments in Ontario, SureFund™ is a critical online service for real estate law firms, providing secure, reliable, and convenient funds management functionality to streamline a practice of any size. SureFund centralizes sale, purchase, and mortgage refinance transactions, and tracks disbursements in real-time. By advancing their technologies with SureFund and MyClosing, both companies demonstrate commitment to transforming the way people close real estate transactions.

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for seven years in a row (2017 - 2023). Teranet is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, which invests globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.

www.teranet.ca

Contact:

Emily Boyce

Director, Marketing and Communications

Teranet Inc.

emily.boyce@teranet.ca

647.882.6100

About MyClosing

MyClosing is a leading edge, digitally enabled closing service that provides Canadians with a transformative way to close their purchase, sale, and refinance transactions. Exclusive to the real estate experts at the law firm of Anderson Sinclair PC, MyClosing marries the experience of a law firm established in 1892 with state-of-the-art technology designed to make real estate transactions seamless for both clients and brokers. Utilizing its proprietary conveyancing technology developed with industry experts, MyClosing provides unparalleled transparency and control over your files.

The transparency offered by MyClosing is incorporated into the pricing as well as the technology. Flat-fee legal pricing includes all typical disbursements for each transaction type, ensuring you get the most accurate and comprehensive fee before your file is opened. With the vast majority of files not having extras included in the base fees, MyClosing provides the best and most transparent upfront quotes in the industry.

As the preferred supplier to many real estate agents, mortgage brokerages, and lending companies across the nation, MyClosing is blazing a trail to bring the real estate transaction landscape into the future.

www.myclosing.ca

Contact:

Ian Mooney, LL.B., LL.M.

Director, Client Services

MyClosing / Anderson Sinclair PC

Ian@myclosing.ca

416.575.9244