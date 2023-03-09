Pharma Pricing and Reimbursement and Market Access Risk Scores (MARS) Overview of 2022 and Outlook for 2023

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Pricing and Reimbursement and Market Access Risk Scores (MARS) by Region - Overview of 2022 and Outlook for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global outlook for market access and pricing & reimbursement (P&R) in the pharmaceutical industry, including key trends that are driving opportunities and risk.

The report includes our annual outlook for 2023 on the P&R and HTA policy reform environment and how that is driving the publisher's unique market access risk scores (MARS) which provide a quantitative framework for pricing/market access professionals to assess risk and opportunities around the world

The latest/global outlook for pricing and market access reforms in the pharmaceutical industry, including HTA reforms, IRP, clawbacks and much more. The report is powered by unique price intelligence and data to understand price cuts/increases and reimbursement restrictions around the world.



Key Highlights



The global market access risk score (MARS) has significantly increased in the first quarter of 2023 while remaining at an elevated risk level of 2.371, a 14.6% increase compared to last quarter.



For this quarterly update, the team has updated the events risk ratings for the past 3 months captured in our qualitative measures, along with macroeconomic, political, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology and infrastructure, and environment risks. These factors are reflected in the quantitative measures.



This month, the publisher has also included a look back at the key pricing and market access trends of 2022 and how they will define the outlook of the pharma industry in 2023.



Scope

Global coverage of key P&R and health policy reforms, pricing trends and more

Key Topics Covered:

Healthcare spending and pharma sales forecast

Patent expiries

New technologies

M&A

Pharma outlook

