Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 March 2023

Siauliai, LITHUANIA

The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 31 March 2023 regarding the agenda issues are provided.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Markets
tel. +370 5 203 22 00, tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

Attachments

Draft resolutions_EN Annex 1. Independent A uditor’s Report EN Annex 2. SC comments proposals_20230309_(lt_en) Annex 3. Profit allocation Draft_EN Annex 4. SB Articles of Assossiation_New version_20230331_EN Annex 5. SB Articles of Assossiation_comparative version_20230331_EN Annex 6. Remuneration Policy_New version_20230331_EN Annex 7. Remuneration Policy_compare version_20230331_EN 549300TK038P6EV4YU51-2022-12-31-en