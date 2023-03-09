Global Ammonia Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Foreign Trade, Demand/Supply, End-Users, Sales Channel, Company Share, Regional Demand, 2015-2030

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ammonia Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Foreign Trade, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Company Share, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Ammonia market has reached around 167 million tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period until 2030. The global Ammonia market is expected to reach around 310 million tonnes by 2030.



Ammonia is a colorless gas with a characteristic smell. On the industrial level, Ammonia is mainly obtained from Haber Process. In this process, atmospheric nitrogen is combined with gaseous hydrogen under high pressure and temperature using a catalyst. Also, Ammonia can be generated using coal. Ammonia is used as a raw material for manufacturing nitrogen fertilizer. Furthermore, this chemical is utilized for applications like air conditioner refrigeration, plastics, detergents, explosives, pesticides, etc.



The global Ammonia market is primarily driven by its application in the Agriculture & Fertilizers sector. in 2021, this industry consumed greater than 60% of the global Ammonia market. Regarding crop yield and agricultural productivity, the fertilizer sector is crucial. The usage of nitrogenous fertilizers is primarily in the agriculture sector. Fertilizer sales are projected to increase as a result of the expanding world population and rising food consumption.

Furthermore, the application of Ammonia in the Pharmaceutical sector as a respiratory stimulant, as neutralizing agent, and for manufacturing drugs due to its anti-bacterial nature further propels the demand for Ammonia. Numerous household cleaning and disinfection products contain the active component ammonium hydroxide, a derivative of Ammonia. It is used to clean various surfaces, such as countertops, basins, bathtubs, floors, and others, which further contributes to the market expansion of global Ammonia.



The region of Asia Pacific demands the most significant volume of Ammonia on the global level. In 2021, this region accounted for the consumption of more than 40% of Ammonia on a global level. Additionally, it is anticipated that Ammonia's demand in this will increase at a higher CAGR over the course of the projection period due to factors such as population growth, resulting in rising demand for crop production, and the agriculture sector's growing reliance on fertilizers for healthy production of crops.

Europe is also a prominent consumer of Ammonia, the demand primarily driven by energy production purposes. Currently, increasing energy efficiency and having the lowest CO2 emissions are being invested in by businesses. Based on production, the Asia Pacific region dominates the ammonia market, accounting for around 30% of global capacity in 2021.



Based on the end-user industry, the Ammonia market is segmented into sectors like Agriculture & Fertilizers, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Explosives, Refrigeration, and Others. However, the Agriculture and Fertilizers Industry is the biggest end-user market of Ammonia. Furthermore, other industries like Textiles & Pharmaceutical are multiplying in the forecast period.



Significant Companies for Global Ammonia include

CF Industries

Nutrien

Jinmei Group

Yihua Group

Qatar Fertilizer Co (QAFCO)

PetroChina Group

TogliattiAzot

EuroChem Group

Acro Group

Yangmei Group

Parsian Oil and Gas Development Group Co.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Ammonia.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Ammonia by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Ammonia by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Agriculture & Fertilizers, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Explosives, Refrigeration, and Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Ammonia market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Ammonia in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Ammonia. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Ammonia.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Ammonia is currently held by leading players across the globe.

9. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Ammonia exported by major countries.

10. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Ammonia imported by major countries.

