Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Strategic Market Report 2023: Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market to Reach $34.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Biodegradable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biodegradable segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR



The Bioplastics and Biopolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 524 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biopolymers and Bioplastics; An Answer to the Growing Plastic Waste Menace

Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics

Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics

Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth

Packaging: The Dominant Application Market

Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers

North America: Another Major Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics

Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

Competitive Landscape

Biodegradable Plastic Brands of Select Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

Capacity Expansions to Boost Bioplastics Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Production Landscape

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent Players to Sustain Demand

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications

Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste for Biopolymer Production

Increased Focus on Sustainable Production

Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race

Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations

Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market Growth

Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer

Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption

Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications Fuel Growth

Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand

Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise

Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental Concerns

Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Market

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste

Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and Biomaterials

Historical Note on Bioplastics

