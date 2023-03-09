Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Strategic Markets Report 2023: Rapid Urbanization and Need for Convenience Spur Demand for Hot Water from Households, Presenting Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Water Recirculation Pumps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Hot Water Recirculation Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Amidst the Pandemic, Subdued Industrial Activity Affects Growth

Pandemic Impacts Growth in Hot Water Recirculation Pumps

An Introduction to Hot Water Recirculation Pumps

Hot Water Circulation Systems: A Historical Perspective

Parameters Determining Selection of Hot Water Circulation Pumps

Types of Hot Water Recirculating Pumps

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Significance of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps in Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs Drive Gains

Resource Efficiency and Climate Change: Critical Factors Fuel Demand for Recirculating Systems

As Climate Change and Emissions Emerge as Key Challenges, Focus on Resource and Energy Efficiency Fuels Demand for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

With Fast-Paced Industrialization, Rising Demand for Hot Water from Industries Spurs Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of BEM Systems to Spur Demand

Rapid Urbanization and Need for Convenience Spur Demand for Hot Water from Households, Presenting Growth Opportunities

Importance of Hot Water Piping Systems in Buildings to Fuel Market Gains

Management of Heat Loss and Flow Rates in Hot Water Circulation Pump Systems

Criticality of Safety in Hot Water Piping Systems

Efficient Hot Water Distribution Becomes Important for Multifamily Buildings

Market to Benefit from New Circulator Pump Control Technologies

Circulating Pumps Become More Efficient and User-Friendly

Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature

Rising Usage of Hot Water in District Heating Networks: Potential for Growth

Market to Benefit from the Implementation of Regional Codes and Standards for Energy Utilization & Optimization

Regulations Governing Temperature Maintenance of Hot Water Systems

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions and Clean Energy Targets to Propel Growth

Corrosion Presents a Key Challenge to Hot Water Circulation Systems

Corrosion in Hot Water Recirculating Systems of Commercial Buildings

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

A. O. Smith Corporation

Armstrong Fluid Technology

AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. K.G.

BacoEng

Calpeda S.p.A.

Danfoss A/S

Emile Egger & Cie S.A.

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing

Saer Elettropompe SpA

SANDEN International (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

Taco Comfort Solutions

WATERKOTTE GmbH

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Xylem, Inc.

