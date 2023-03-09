Global Leisure Boats Strategic Business Report 2023: New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Boats: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $52.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 462 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $38.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions

Leisure Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Leisure Boat: An Overview

Types of Leisure Boats

Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point

Select Stats

Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost Boating Industry

New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market

Regional Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Select New Launches

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion

Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth

Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore

Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way

GPS Tracking Technology

Automated Boats

Smart Boats Enter the Fray

Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum

Digital Dashboards & Social Media

Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth

Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick

Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves

Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats

Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into Mainstream

High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class

Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals

Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales

Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens Opportunities

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry

Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over the Years

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

US Boat Industry: An Overview

China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats

Yacht Industry : An Overview

Europe

Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan

Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe

France

Germany

The United Kingdom

Poland

Southeast Asia

Middle East

Brazil

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 247 Featured)

AB Volvo

Avon Boats

Azimut Benetti Group

Baja Marine

Bavaria Yachtbau

Bennington Marine LLC,

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Catalina Yachts

Chaparral Boats Inc

Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.

Ferretti S.P.A.

Fountain Powerboats, Inc.

Godfrey Pontoon Group

Groupe Beneteau

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

Mahindra Odyssea

Ranger Boats

Sunseeker International Limited

The MasterCraft Boat Company

TRACKER BOATS

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

