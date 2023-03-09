Global Leisure Boats Strategic Business Report 2023: New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Boats: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $52.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions
- Leisure Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Leisure Boat: An Overview
- Types of Leisure Boats
- Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point
- Select Stats
- Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost Boating Industry
- New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure Boat Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- Select New Launches
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
- Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth
- Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
- Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way
- GPS Tracking Technology
- Automated Boats
- Smart Boats Enter the Fray
- Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
- Digital Dashboards & Social Media
- Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
- Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth
- Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick
- Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves
- Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats
- Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into Mainstream
- High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class
- Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals
- Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales
- Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens Opportunities
- Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
- Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry
- Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over the Years
- REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- US Boat Industry: An Overview
- China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats
- Yacht Industry : An Overview
- Europe
- Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan
- Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe
- France
- Germany
- The United Kingdom
- Poland
- Southeast Asia
- Middle East
- Brazil
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 247 Featured)
- AB Volvo
- Avon Boats
- Azimut Benetti Group
- Baja Marine
- Bavaria Yachtbau
- Bennington Marine LLC,
- Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.
- Brunswick Corporation
- Catalina Yachts
- Chaparral Boats Inc
- Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.
- Ferretti S.P.A.
- Fountain Powerboats, Inc.
- Godfrey Pontoon Group
- Groupe Beneteau
- Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.
- Mahindra Odyssea
- Ranger Boats
- Sunseeker International Limited
- The MasterCraft Boat Company
- TRACKER BOATS
- Yamaha Motor Company Limited
