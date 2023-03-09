Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Report 2023-2032

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With economic development, increasing per capita disposable income and mobile internet penetration in Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia has become one of the fastest growing regions in the world for e-commerce development.

According to the 2022 Southeast Asia Digital Economy Report, the GMV of Southeast Asia's e-commerce industry jumped from US$10.9 billion to US$131 billion from 2017-2022, with a CAGR of 64% from 2017-2022. The publisher analyzes that as online consumption gradually becomes the shopping habit of Southeast Asian residents, it is expected that the future of Southeast Asia's e-commerce sector will still show notable growth potential.



The rise of e-commerce market has promoted the development of Southeast Asia's express delivery industry, attracting many express delivery companies to Southeast Asia to compete for market share. Local courier companies in Southeast Asia, such as Ninja Van, J&T Express and Flash Express, continue to make efforts, and international logistics giants UPS, DHL, FedEx and Chinese courier companies SF and Best have also laid out the Southeast Asian market one after another.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



The economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021. The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.



With the gradual improvement of infrastructure in Southeast Asia, e-commerce penetration is gradually increasing, and e-commerce GMV is rising year by year, which also promotes the development of the express delivery industry. the publisher expects that the express delivery industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow rapidly from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry?

Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Outlook 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

Favorable Factors

Unfavorable Factors

Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Supply Analysis 2023-2032

Southeast Asia Express Delivery Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Express Delivery Industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Singapore Express Delivery Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore Express Delivery Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore

1.2 Singapore Express Delivery Industry Operating Conditions 2023-2032

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.3 Analysis of Major Express Companies in Singapore



2 Analysis of Thailand's Express Delivery Industry



3 Analysis of the Philippine Express Delivery Industry



4 Malaysia Express Delivery Industry Analysis



5 Indonesia Express Delivery Industry Analysis



6 Vietnam Express Delivery Industry Analysis



7 Myanmar Express Delivery Industry Analysis



8 Brunei Express Delivery Industry Analysis



9 Laos Express Delivery Industry Analysis



10 Cambodia Express Delivery Industry Analysis



