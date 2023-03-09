Aluminum Composite Panels Market to Exceed USD 8.71 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 6.1%

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluminum Composite Panels Market Projected Growth:

The global aluminum composite panels market size was valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global aluminum composite panels market size is likely to gain momentum from the rising popularity of out-of-home (OOH) or outdoor advertising worldwide. Such type of advertising is mainly used by the industry giants operating in several sectors, namely, e-commerce, hospitality, BFSI, and FMCG as it is cost-effective in nature. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the ACP market. They are as follows:

3A Composites GmbH

Arconic

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd.

Fairfield Metal LLC

Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yatai Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co., Ltd.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 6.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 8.71Billion Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company profiles, competitive landscape, growth factors and latest trends Aluminum Composite Panels Market Size in 2018 USD 5.33 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Vehicle and by Regional Aluminum Composite Panels Market Growth Drivers Automotive Segment to Grow Considerably Owing to High Demand for Personal Cars Possession of Various Benefits of ACP Sheets to Aid Growth

Drivers & Restraints-

Drivers:

Increasing demand for lightweight and durable building materials: Aluminum composite panels (ACP) offer excellent strength-to-weight ratio, which makes them a preferred choice for the construction industry. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable building materials is driving the growth of the ACP market.

Growing construction industry: The construction industry is one of the key end-users of ACPs. The growth of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is fueling the demand.

Rapid urbanization: The increasing urbanization in developing countries is creating a demand for modern and aesthetically appealing buildings. ACPs are widely used in the construction of modern buildings due to their versatility, durability, and design flexibility.

Rising awareness about sustainable building practices: ACPs are considered to be eco-friendly building materials as they are recyclable and require less energy to produce compared to traditional building materials. The rising awareness about sustainable building practices is driving the demand for ACPs.

Restraints:

Stringent regulations: Governments around the world have implemented strict regulations regarding the use of ACPs, particularly in high-rise buildings. The regulations have increased the compliance cost for manufacturers and restricted the use of ACPs in some applications.

High manufacturing cost: ACPs require specialized machinery and equipment for manufacturing, which makes them relatively expensive compared to other building materials. The high manufacturing cost can limit the growth of the ACP market.

Competition from substitute materials: ACPs face competition from substitute materials such as fiber cement, glass, and metal cladding. The availability of cheaper substitute materials can affect the demand for ACPs.

Segmention -

The aluminum composite panels market can be segmented based on the following factors:

Application: ACPs are used in a wide range of applications such as building and construction, automotive, advertising, and signage. The building and construction segment is the largest application segment for ACPs, accounting for a significant share of the market.

Type: ACPs can be classified into two types: fire-resistant and non-fire-resistant. The fire-resistant ACPs are gaining popularity due to increasing concerns about the safety of buildings.

Coating Base: ACPs can be coated with different materials such as polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), polyester, and polyurethane. PVDF is the most popular coating base for ACPs due to its high durability and weather resistance.

Geography: The market for ACPs can be segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for ACPs due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in the region.

Core Material: ACPs consist of a core material sandwiched between two aluminum sheets. The core material can be made of different materials such as polyethylene, mineral-filled core, or fire-resistant mineral-filled core. The choice of core material depends on the application and the level of fire resistance required.

Regional Analysis-

The aluminum composite panels (ACP) market is expected to experience growth globally due to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in the construction industry. A regional analysis of the ACP market is as follows:

North America: The North American ACP market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing use of ACPs in the construction of modern infrastructure. The United States and Canada are the major markets for ACPs in this region.

Europe: The European ACP market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for ACPs in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are the major markets for ACPs in this region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific ACP market is expected to grow due to the rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and construction activities in emerging economies such as China and India.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa ACP market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for ACPs in the construction of modern infrastructure and the development of the construction industry in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Overall, the ACP market is expected to experience growth globally, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing demand for ACPs in emerging economies.

Significant Focuses in Aluminum Composite Panel Market Report: -

Overview including future trends, gross margin, product analysis, major regions, trends, segments, data sources and forecast to 2030

Examination of the ongoing business sector patterns, market estimate, amazing open doors and financial patterns that are influencing the future commercial centre

Gives the investigation of different market fragments as indicated by product types, covering deals volume, income alongside portion of the overall industry and development rate

Key innovations, opportunities, current and future trends and regulations in the Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market

Competitive Landscape-

As well as providing an overview of successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments of leading companies, the report also offers a dashboard overview of leading companies' past and present performance. Several methodologies and analyses are used in the research report to provide in-depth and accurate information about the Aluminum Composite Panels Market.

The current market dossier provides market growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks market share along with the growth rate of the global Aluminum Composite Panels market.

