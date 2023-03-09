State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2023: Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Regulatory Trends, and Microeconomic Factors

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the business environment and trends that are going to shape the biopharmaceutical industry in 2023.

The report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry trends, regulatory trends, and microeconomic factors that are going to impact and dominate the industry throughout 2023.



Synopsis

The pharmaceutical industry is set to face new challenges such as inflation in a post-COVID-19 world.

Genomics, RWE, and IO will dominate as the most impactful trends in the biopharmaceutical industry next year.

Among the most impactful trends, genomics will be the key focus in 2023.

Inflation and drug pricing pressures will be the top hindrances for pharmaceutical sector growth.

Vertical integration, patent expiry of biologics, mega M&As, and ESG factors are anticipated to have the greatest positive impact on the pharmaceutical industry.

Big data and AI will continue to dominate as transformational forces in the healthcare sector in 2023.

Across the entire value chain, supply chains and manufacturing will be impacted the most by inflation in 2023.

The biopharmaceutical industry is less optimistic about industry growth in the next 12 months compared to previous years.

The pharmaceutical industry will continue to pursue its efforts to become more sustainable, with more companies committing to ESG strategies.

Oncology, CNS, and infectious diseases will be the dominant areas for clinical trials initiated in 2023.

Despite political rhetoric, COVID-19-induced pharmaceutical onshoring may not happen.

While already met with skepticism by pharma, the Inflation Reduction Act will have to show if it can live up to its name.

Key Highlights

In 2023, economies and industries will continue to deal with inflationary pressures.

Inflation will disrupt pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chains.

Genomics is the trend that will continue to have the greatest impact on the pharmaceutical industry in 2023.

Inflation together with drug pricing and reimbursement-related concerns will be the leading impediment to industry growth.

Vertical integration, patent expiry of biologics, mega M&As, and ESG factors will have the most positive impacts on industry.

While less than in previous years, the biopharmaceutical industry is still optimistic about its growth in 2023.

Scope

Benchmark the impact of major themes on the biopharmaceutical industry in 2023, including: emerging technologies, regulatory trends, macroeconomic trends, industry trends.

Identify themes that will have the greatest positive or negative impact in 2023.

Capture opinions on these themes from industry respondents.

Assess the impact of COVID-19 on the biopharmaceutical sector.

Explore how inflation will affect the pharmaceutical industry in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Study Design



3. Emerging Industry Trends



4. Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends



5. Emerging Technologies



6. Industry Growth Prospects



7. Watch Outs



8. Summary of Key Findings



9. Appendix



