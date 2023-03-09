Occlusion Devices Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occlusion devices are medical devices used to block or close abnormal blood vessels or heart defects. These devices are commonly used in interventional cardiology and interventional radiology procedures. Occlusion devices are typically made of metal or other materials and come in various shapes and sizes to suit different applications. Some examples of occlusion devices include vascular plugs, coils, septal occluders, and embolization particles. These devices are designed to be minimally invasive and provide an effective alternative to traditional surgical procedures.
The use of occlusion devices is becoming increasingly popular due to their many benefits over traditional surgical procedures. Occlusion devices are minimally invasive, which means that they involve smaller incisions and cause less trauma to the patient's body. This typically leads to shorter recovery times, less pain, and fewer complications.
Market Dynamics
The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and related conditions such as stroke and peripheral artery disease is a key driver of the occlusion devices market. These devices are commonly used in interventional procedures to treat these conditions. Rising healthcare expenditure and investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for occlusion devices. This is particularly true in emerging markets where healthcare systems are undergoing rapid development. The global population is aging, which is increasing the incidence of age-related conditions such as aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. This is expected to drive the demand for occlusion devices in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
The occlusion devices market is divided into different segments based on product type, application, and end-users. The largest segment in terms of product type is occlusion removal devices due to the increasing research in the efficacy of new devices.
In terms of application, the neurology segment holds the major share of the market due to the rising number of target neurosurgical procedures and research in interventional neurology.
Regarding end-users, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to hold a significant market share due to the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, availability of reimbursement policies for target procedures in Europe and North America, and the increasing demand for interventional procedures in diagnostic centers.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 2.8 Billion in 2022
|CAGR
|5.1% (2023-2031)
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Acrostak, Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc, Angiodynamics, Cardinal Health, Avinger, Edwards Lifesciences, Cook Group, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Elixir Medical Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases
Regional Analysis
North America is predicted to dominate the global market for occlusion devices due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The World Health Organization has reported that around 15 million people in the US suffer from coronary diseases, and the aging baby boomer population in the country is expected to further support market growth. As the geriatric population is more vulnerable to various diseases such as neurological disorders and cancers, the high number of elderly people in the region is likely to drive market growth.
Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the global market for occlusion devices. The increasing number of obese individuals in Europe is influencing the prevalence of embolism, which can cause occlusion in different parts of the body. Additionally, the rising incidence of stroke is driving market growth in the region. Favorable reimbursement policies and advancements in occlusion devices are also contributing to the market's growth.
Some of the major players in the occlusion devices market include
- Acrostak
- Abbott Laboratories
- Asahi Intecc
- Angiodynamics
- Cardinal Health
- Avinger
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Cook Group
- Stryker Corporation
- Penumbra
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Terumo Corporation
- Medtronic Plc.
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Biosensors International Group Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd`
Occlusion devises Market Segmentation
By Product
- Occlusion Removal Devices
- Balloon Occlusion Devices
- Stent Retrievers
- Coil Retrievers
- Suction & Aspiration Devices
- Embolization Devices
- Embolic Coils
- Liquid Embolic Agents
- Tubal Occlusion Devices
- Support Devices
- Microcatheters
- Guidewires
By Application
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Peripheral Vascular Diseases
- Urology
- Oncology
- Gynecology
By End User
- Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, & Surgical Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
News Media
High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Surge Demand of Occlusion Devices Market
