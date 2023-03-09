Agriculture Reinsurance Market Size is projected grow at a CAGR of 11.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture reinsurance refers to the type of insurance that provides coverage for agricultural losses due to natural disasters such as droughts, floods, hurricanes, and other weather-related events. This type of insurance is specifically designed to protect farmers and agriculture-related businesses from financial losses caused by the unpredictable nature of weather patterns. Agriculture reinsurance typically covers losses related to crop damage, livestock mortality, and business interruption. This type of insurance is particularly important in areas where agriculture is a major part of the economy, as it helps to ensure the stability and continuity of the agriculture industry in the face of potential losses due to natural disasters.





Market Dynamics

The global agriculture reinsurance market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including uncertainty of nature, government support for agricultural activities, and technological advancements. With the help of satellite images, efficient loss assessments can be made in agro (re)insurance, providing real-time assessments of damages and potential risks. Additionally, technology helps to mitigate information asymmetry between (re)insurers and the insured, further driving demand for agriculture reinsurance.

Another factor driving the market growth is the increasing need for an alternative to shareholder’s capital to meet the massive demand. Reinsurers play a vital role in minimizing damage, providing capital for the real economy, and preventing risks. Government support in various countries is also boosting market growth, such as the Indian Government's commitment to funding reinsurance schemes for crop insurance.

However, poor clarity of exposures and lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the agriculture reinsurance market around the globe.

Market Segmentation

The global agriculture reinsurance market can be segmented on the basis of products into managed crop hail insurance, multi-peril crop insurance, livestock insurance, greenhouse insurance, aquaculture insurance, bloodstock insurance, and forestry insurance.

Managed Crop Hail Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection against the loss or damage of crops caused by hail or fire. It is typically offered by private insurance companies and is usually purchased by farmers who grow crops in areas prone to hailstorms.

Multi-Peril Crop Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection against a range of risks that could cause crop losses, including natural disasters, disease, pests, and weather-related events. It is typically offered by government-sponsored programs and is designed to cover a large portion of the insured farmer's crop yield.

Livestock Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection against the loss or damage of livestock due to disease, accidents, or natural disasters. It covers the cost of replacing or repairing the lost or damaged livestock.

Greenhouse Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection against the loss or damage of crops grown in greenhouses due to various reasons such as fire, storms, or other environmental factors. It is designed to cover the cost of repairing or replacing the greenhouse and the crops grown in it.

Aquaculture Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection against the loss or damage of aquatic crops or animals due to natural disasters, disease, or other environmental factors. It is designed to cover the cost of repairing or replacing the lost or damaged aquatic crops or animals.

Bloodstock Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection to thoroughbred horses, livestock, and other animals that are high in value. It covers the cost of death, illness, or injury of the animals.

Forestry Insurance: This type of insurance provides protection against the loss or damage of forests due to natural disasters, fire, disease, or other environmental factors. It is designed to cover the cost of restoring or replanting the damaged forest.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details CAGR 11.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, PartnerRe, Scor Re, Everest Re, Polish Re, Hamilton Re, Sompo International, Toa Re. Key Market Drivers Government support in various countries is also boosting the market growth

Regional Insights

The global agriculture reinsurance market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to its extensive agricultural activities and adoption of advanced technologies in the sector. The US government provides significant support to its farmers and is a major contributor to the agriculture reinsurance market in the region.

Europe is also expected to have a significant market share due to the large agricultural industry and the high adoption rate of crop insurance among farmers. Furthermore, the region's strict government regulations and policies regarding agriculture and food safety contribute to the growth of the agriculture reinsurance market.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is home to some of the world's largest agriculture-producing countries, including China and India, where agriculture is a major contributor to the economy. The increasing government initiatives and support to farmers to manage crop losses are boosting the demand for agriculture reinsurance in the region. The rise in extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and typhoons, has increased the need for crop insurance and reinsurance.

Top Key Players of Agriculture Reinsurance Market

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

PartnerRe

Scor Re

Everest Re

Polish Re

Hamilton Re

Sompo International

Toa Re.





Agriculture Reinsurance Market Segmentation

By Product

Managed Crop Hail Insurance

Multi-Peril Crop Insurance

Livestock Insurance

Greenhouse Insurance

Aquaculture Insurance

Bloodstock Insurance

Forestry Insurance

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





