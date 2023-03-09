Demand for Industrial Silica Sand Is Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 4% Through 2032 | Fact.MR study

Rockville , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global industrial silica sand market is estimated at US$ 14.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Over the past few years, the construction sector has projected rapid growth on a global scale, primarily due to the building of new homes. Demand for housing and retail construction, in turn, drives the demand.

For instance, according to the data from the United States Census Bureau, the total value of construction stood at USD 1.5 trillion in December 2020 and raised to USD 1.6 trillion in December 2021.

Among these, total residential construction stood at USD 714.0 billion in December 2020 and raised to USD 819.1 billion in December 2021, a 14.7% change.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Across the world, various materials are used in the construction industry for several applications. The global construction industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Increasing demand from several end-use industries is contributing to the growth of the construction industry.

The construction industry demands a large number of raw materials/intermediates for higher production output. Thus, the growth of the construction industry is expected to positively impact the global industrial silica sand market.

Industrial silica sand is not a stand-alone market; rather, it is highly dependent on numerous end-use sectors. The expansion of the target market is directly impacted by the development of the end-use industries. The demand for industrial silica sand in developing nations will be anticipated by the high performance of construction additives. Hence, the surging construction industry propels the market's growth.

"Exponential Supply Gains for Silica Sand Have Been Achieved Due to the Growth in Hydraulic Fracturing"

Interest for silica sand as a proppant in the pressure driven breaking market is expanding at a critical rate. The fast improvement in the shale oil and gas market throughout recent years is a critical calculate the developing interest.

Oil and gas are separated from the bedrock utilizing pressure driven breaking, or deep earth drilling, which utilizes around 10,000 metric lots of silica per well. Subsequently, the interest for silica sand from the oil and gas area has decisively expanded.

The new unpredictability in modern silica sand might be relieved by expanded interest for high-grade silica sand for super advanced specialty items and modern glass.

Key Companies Profiled in Industrial Silica Sand Market Report

Unimin Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

U.S. Silica

Emerge Energy Services LP

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Premier Silica

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Group

“Bourgeoning O&G and Construction Industries Will Provide Mammoth Growth Opportunity to the Market Over the Valuation Period.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The industrial silica sand market is moderately consolidated in nature. Therefore, key stakeholders in the market are implementing competitive policies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations and exploiting untapped opportunities in the market to sustain and gain a higher market share. This strategy allows to broaden the company’s market share and enhance its economies of scale.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has declared that the prices of the majority of its aplite, diatomaceous earth, clay products, and non-contracted silica sand will increase in April 2022. These products are primarily used in foundry, glass, roofing, chemicals, coatings, paints, elastomers, building products, recreation, agriculture, pet litter, and other applications. Depending on the product and grade, price increases will range from 8% to over 25%.

The business strategy of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. was changed in February 2021 to focus on turning the Wanipigow silica sand deposition into a sustainable coating facility and float glass manufacturing. To create a new benchmark for low-carbon-footprint glass production, this facility is built to make the best use of current technology while focusing on sustainability initiatives like waste heat recovery and making the most of Manitoba's plentiful and affordable renewable electricity.

Market Development

Market Players such as Fairmount Minerals, Aggregate Industries, Strobel Quarzsand GmbH, U.S. Silica, and Hi-Crush Partners, among others, in the industrial silica sand market are focusing on expanding their distribution channels and presence, in order to attract more customers. Additionally, market participants can reach more customers and improve brand recognition through digital platforms as well.

Segmentation of Industrial Silica Sand Industry Research

By Type: Sodium Silicate Potassium Silicate

By Particle Size: <40 Mesh 40-100 Mesh >100 Mesh

By Application: Metal Casting Hydraulic Fracturing Construction Additives Filter Media Building & Construction Glass Industry Foundry

By End-Use: Building & Construction Glass Foundry Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial silica sand market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (sodium silicate and potassium silicate), particle size (<40 mesh, 40-100, and >100), application (metal casting, hydraulic fracturing, construction additives, filter media, building & construction, glass industry, and foundry), end-use (building & construction, glass, foundry, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

