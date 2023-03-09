Cannabis Testing Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.92%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis testing refers to the process of analyzing and evaluating cannabis products to ensure their quality, safety, and compliance with regulatory standards. Cannabis testing includes a wide range of analytical techniques such as potency testing, residual solvent analysis, pesticide screening, terpene profiling, and microbial testing. The cannabis industry has seen a surge in demand for testing services due to the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes across the globe. The accurate testing of cannabis is crucial in ensuring the safety of consumers and preventing harmful effects caused by contaminated or adulterated products.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cannabis-testing-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics

The global cannabis testing market is influenced by various factors, including the growing demand for cannabis for medical and recreational purposes, the increasing legalization of cannabis in various countries, and the need for quality control and safety regulations. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing use of cannabis for pain management and other medical applications are driving the demand for cannabis testing. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the adverse effects of contaminated or adulterated cannabis products and the need for safety testing is expected to drive the growth of the cannabis testing market.

On the other hand, the high cost of testing equipment and the lack of standardization in testing procedures may hinder the market growth. Additionally, the shortage of skilled professionals in cannabis testing and the regulatory challenges associated with cannabis testing may pose challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, the growing trend of cannabis legalization and the increasing investments by key players in the development of advanced cannabis testing methods are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The cannabis testing market can be segmented by test type and end-user. In terms of test type, it is further divided into heavy metal testing, microbial analysis , and potency testing. Heavy metal testing is performed to identify the presence of harmful metals like lead, arsenic, and mercury in cannabis products, which can be dangerous to human health. The microbial analysis is done to detect the presence of harmful bacteria, yeast, and mold that can cause infections and illnesses. Potency testing measures the concentration of cannabinoids in the product, including THC and CBD.

In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into cannabis cultivators and cannabis drug manufacturers. Cannabis cultivators use testing services to ensure the quality of their products and comply with regulations. They also use testing to optimize their growing methods and improve the overall quality of their crops. Cannabis drug manufacturers use testing to ensure that their products meet regulatory standards and are safe for consumption. They also use testing to develop new products and improve existing ones.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.6 Billion by 2030 CAGR 11.92% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Test Type, By End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, MERCK KGAA, Perkin Elmer, Restek Corporation, SC Laboratories, Shimadzu Corporation, Steep Hill Key Market Opportunities The high Growth Potential of Cannabis Testing in Untapped Emerging Economies is a Major Opportunity for Professionals Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Cannabis Legalization for Medical Purposes

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/cannabis-testing-market





Regional Analysis

The global cannabis testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the cannabis testing market due to the increasing legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes in various states of the US and Canada. Additionally, the presence of major players and advanced testing facilities in the region further contribute to market growth. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the cannabis testing market due to the increasing acceptance of medical cannabis and the growing demand for quality assurance testing.

List of Top Cannabis Testing Market Manufacturers

Agilent Technologies Inc. Danaher Corporation MERCK KGAA Perkin Elmer Restek Corporation SC Laboratories Shimadzu Corporation Steep Hill





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cannabis-testing-market/request-sample





Cannabis Testing Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing

By End-User

Cannabis Cultivators

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America and Middle-East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL CANNABIS TESTING MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Cannabis Testing Market Introduction By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value U.S. By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value U.K. By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value China By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value UAE By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value Brazil By Test Type Introduction Test Type By Value Heavy Metal Testing By Value Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cannabis Cultivators By Value Cannabis Drug Manufacturers By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Cannabis Testing Market Share By Manufacturers Cannabis Testing Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Agilent Technologies Inc. Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Danaher Corporation MERCK KGAA Perkin Elmer Restek Corporation SC Laboratories Shimadzu Corporation Steep Hill RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cannabis-testing-market/toc





Market News

In June 2022 , Agilent Technologies Inc. signed MOU with Mahidol University for Science Industry Research and Development in Thailand.

, Agilent Technologies Inc. signed MOU with Mahidol University for Science Industry Research and Development in Thailand. In May 2022 , Danaher Corporation joined Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC) for rare disease research and prevention measures.

, Danaher Corporation joined Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC) for rare disease research and prevention measures. In June 2022 , MERCK KGAA and Agilent technologies signed a collaboration deal to fill up the industry gap in process analytical technology.

, MERCK KGAA and Agilent technologies signed a collaboration deal to fill up the industry gap in process analytical technology. In June 2022, Perkin Elmer launched two assays for the quantification of SARS –CoV-2 antibodies.





News Media

Cannabis Testing Market to Reach USD 2,727.59 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%

Global CBD Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 16.7%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Legalized Cannabis Market: Information By Usage (Medical, Recreational, Industrial Hemp), Form, And Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Cannabis Testing Services Market: Information by Service (Potency Testing, Pesticide Testing), End-User (Cannabis Drug Manufacturers), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Market : Analysis by Source (Organic, Inorganic), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com